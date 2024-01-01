News On Japan
Discover Cool and Scenic Spots During Kyoto's Heatwave

KYOTO, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - Kyoto experienced another sweltering day on Monday, marking a full week of temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. In the midst of this relentless heat, we sought out some cooler locations, and what we found were breathtaking views.

The week-long heatwave is a record-breaking event for Kyoto in June. The intense heat is affecting not just people but also agriculture. In Fukushima, temperatures exceeded 30 degrees Celsius, causing high temperature damage to cherries, making them too soft or turning them yellow, despite their sweetness. Farmers are struggling, as this level of heat in June is unprecedented.

In Osaka, early morning temperatures exceeded 25 degrees Celsius, and people are adapting to the heat with various measures, such as switching from long pants to shorts and using cooling sprays.

Despite the humid and oppressive weather in Kyoto, we discovered a hidden gem offering a respite from the heat. At over 561 meters above sea level, a cable car and ropeway journey to Mount Hiei provides a cool escape. The 12-minute ride through a tunnel of fresh greenery offers a dramatic change in temperature.

At the top of Mount Hiei, the cool breeze is a welcome relief from the heat below. The Garden Museum, located at an altitude of approximately 840 meters, greets visitors with beautiful recreations of natural landscapes inspired by artists like Monet and Renoir. The garden is currently in full bloom, with a variety of flowers including roses, filling the air with sweet, elegant scents.

From this vantage point, visitors can enjoy stunning views of Lake Biwa and Kyoto. The combination of floral beauty and scenic vistas offers a refreshing and visually pleasing experience. On clear days, visitors can also witness the sunset over Lake Biwa and the nightscape of Kyoto, adding to the allure of this cool retreat amidst the summer heat.

The contrast between the scorching city and the cool, serene mountaintop is striking, making it a perfect escape during Kyoto’s unusually long heatwave.

Source: ANN

