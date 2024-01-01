High School Cyclist Fatally Falls into Canal Following Collision with Truck

Wakayama, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - A high school girl riding a bicycle died after colliding with a light wagon in Wakayama City causing her to fall into a nearby irrigation canal.

An elderly man driving the light wagon reported to the police that his vehicle had collided with a bicycle at an intersection without traffic signals at around 8:20 a.m. on June 27.

According to the police, the light wagon and the bicycle, ridden by a third-year high school girl, collided suddenly. The girl and her bicycle fell into a nearby irrigation canal.

The girl was found approximately 150 meters downstream in a state of cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital, where her death was later confirmed. The cause of death was drowning.

The irrigation canal had a flow and was about 50 to 70 centimeters deep.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Source: ANN