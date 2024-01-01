Kyoto Cleaners Arrested for Putting Disable Worker in Washing Machine

KYOTO, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - Two employees at a Kyoto cleaning shop have been arrested for allegedly injuring a fellow worker by putting him in a large washing machine. The victim, who has an intellectual disability, is believed to have suffered regular abuse.

According to police reports, in March, a male employee in his 50s with an intellectual disability was placed inside a large washing machine at a Kyoto cleaning shop, resulting in injuries from head to toe.

The police have arrested Kazuki Naoe (37) and Yosuke Kamishima (37) on suspicion of causing injury.

The victim reported that Naoe and Kamishima often told him, 'You stink,' and ordered him to get into the washing machine.

Both suspects have largely admitted to the allegations.

The victim also mentioned that he had been subjected to assaults in the past. The police are investigating the possibility that he was regularly abused.

Source: TBS