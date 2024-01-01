News On Japan
Geisha and Maiko Pray at Yasaka Shrine

KYOTO, Jul 06 (News On Japan) - On July 5, geisha and maiko from Kyoto's Gion district participated in the 'Ochi-do' ceremony at Yasaka Shrine in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto. The event, held to pray for the improvement of their performing arts skills and for good health during the summer, takes place annually in early July as the excitement of the Gion Festival builds up toward the Yamahoko Junko parade on July 17.

Members of the Miyabi-kai, a group of Kyoto Inoue School dance students, took part dressed in yukata adorned with morning glory patterns. It is believed that circling the main hall three times equates to praying one thousand times.

Source: Kyodo

Emura Leads Japan's Olympic Team with Determination

A ceremony for the Japanese team participating in the Paris Olympics, which begins on July 26, was held on the 5th at Yoyogi National Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo with the attendance of the Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino. Misaki Emura, the flag bearer and a female saber fencer from Tachihi Holdings, expressed her determination by stating, 'I will carry the awareness and responsibility of representing the nation, and fight with integrity to the very end.'

Okinawa Locals Protest U.S. Military Sexual Assaults

A U.S. Marine was arrested on July 4 for allegedly groping a woman's breast on a staircase in Okinawa, sparking urgent protests over the lack of transparency in the handling of such incidents by local authorities.

Japan's Collectors Fight for Rare 'AA' Banknotes

Japan's new banknotes, which began widespread circulation on July 4th, have sparked a frenzy among collectors and the general public alike. At the Mitsubishi UFJ Bank's main branch in Marunouchi, Tokyo, many people lined up to exchange their old bills for the new ones on the second day of issuance.

Is Japan's Tap Water Safe? The Unavoidable Challenges of PFAS

The Japanese government has requested all water utility companies to report the results of water quality tests by the end of September regarding the organic fluorine compound "PFAS." But what exactly is PFAS, and is Japan's tap water safe? Based on interviews with Koji Harada, an associate professor at Kyoto University, we delve into the topic.

Japan Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Forced Sterilizations

Japan's Supreme Court has ruled for the first time that the country's defunct Eugenic Protection Law, which forced people with impairments to undergo sterilization surgery, is unconstitutional. (NHK)

Top 5 Yokohama

The top 5 things to experience in Yokohama - Japan. (japan-guide.com)

Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival Begins with Shohei Ohtani Decoration

The 'Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival,' known as one of Japan's premier Tanabata festivals, began on July 5 in Hiratsuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Talents, Influencers, and Social Workers: A New Approach in Nara’s Geisha District

In the early Showa period, Nara’s "Motoryu" geisha district was bustling with activity. However, over time, it has gradually declined, leaving only Kiku, the mistress of the teahouse Tsuruya, as the last geisha. To prevent the lights of the district from going out, she has launched an innovative initiative to break tradition. We followed her efforts closely to see if this bold step could turn the situation around.

Japan Expects Fewer Domestic Travelers This Summer

This summer, fewer people in Japan are expected to travel for vacation compared to last year, with high prices influenced by a weak yen being a contributing factor.

Introducing Japan's First 'Michelin for Hotels'

Michelin, renowned for its restaurant guide, has unveiled its first-ever hotel rating system in Japan. The top honor, the '3 Michelin Keys', equivalent to three stars in the restaurant guide, was awarded to six accommodation facilities.

USJ's Popular Summer Water Parade Makes a Comeback

Universal Studios Japan (USJ) unveiled its summer water event on July 2, giving visitors a sneak preview.

Traditional Culture Drives Regional Revitalization

In the Kaga Onsen region, situated between Ishikawa's Kanazawa City and Fukui City, local municipalities are leveraging the extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen in March 2024 to boost tourism.