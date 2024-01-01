Geisha and Maiko Pray at Yasaka Shrine

KYOTO, Jul 06 (News On Japan) - On July 5, geisha and maiko from Kyoto's Gion district participated in the 'Ochi-do' ceremony at Yasaka Shrine in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto. The event, held to pray for the improvement of their performing arts skills and for good health during the summer, takes place annually in early July as the excitement of the Gion Festival builds up toward the Yamahoko Junko parade on July 17.
Members of the Miyabi-kai, a group of Kyoto Inoue School dance students, took part dressed in yukata adorned with morning glory patterns. It is believed that circling the main hall three times equates to praying one thousand times.
Source: Kyodo