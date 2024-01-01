Geisha and Maiko Pray at Yasaka Shrine

In the early Showa period, Nara’s "Motoryu" geisha district was bustling with activity. However, over time, it has gradually declined, leaving only Kiku, the mistress of the teahouse Tsuruya, as the last geisha. To prevent the lights of the district from going out, she has launched an innovative initiative to break tradition. We followed her efforts closely to see if this bold step could turn the situation around.