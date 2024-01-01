Concerns Over STDs and Unplanned Pregnancies Among Youth Post-Holiday

OSAKA, Sep 18 (News On Japan) - In Osaka's bustling Minami district, a place exists where young people can seek advice on sensitive issues that they cannot discuss with their parents or at school. This location has become a haven for those facing concerns related to sexual health.

As the new school term begins after summer break, an increasing number of young people express fears about sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and unplanned pregnancies. The concerns, particularly common after long holidays, were heard from youth in the area.

Many openly discussed their experiences. "I contracted an STD at the end of September," one person shared. "I didn’t realize it at first but later got checked and found out." Such confessions highlight the growing need for awareness.

According to recent data, the number of STD cases reported by the end of August is on track to surpass last year’s high, with those in their 20s representing a significant portion of the cases. Experts suggest that the increase in sexual encounters during long vacations, like summer holidays, is partly responsible for the surge. At the same time, concerns over unplanned pregnancies remain prevalent.

A young woman mentioned her worries, saying, "He said he didn’t have a condom, and sometimes I give in, though I’m always a little anxious afterward." This anxiety over contraception and unplanned pregnancy mirrors the fears of many other young people.

To address these concerns, a place called "Sumaruna Station" in Shinsaibashi offers a unique solution. Midwives are on-site, available for face-to-face or LINE consultations, all free of charge. Whether it's questions about pregnancy, contraception, or STD symptoms, Sumaruna Station provides a welcoming environment for young people to seek answers. Additionally, a nearby clinic specializing in obstetrics and gynecology is available for urgent cases.

One couple visited the station together, concerned about the woman’s irregular menstrual cycle. Her boyfriend shared, "I was worried. It didn’t seem like something serious enough for a hospital, but it felt important to talk to someone."

In a time filled with information from various sources, having access to accurate, reliable advice is crucial. Sumaruna Station serves as a safe space for young people to protect their bodies and gain the correct knowledge.

Looking back on her teenage years, one commentator said, "I remember how difficult it was to visit a gynecologist back then. Having a place to go for advice, even before taking that step, can provide significant relief."

This initiative is part of a broader effort to create environments where young people feel comfortable seeking help with issues that might otherwise be too difficult to discuss. The station not only offers immediate support but also connects those in need with medical professionals, ensuring comprehensive care.

As the need for such services grows, especially after long breaks like summer vacations, experts advocate for more access points and resources. Perhaps with better awareness and preparation before holidays, young people can navigate these sensitive issues more confidently.

For those feeling overwhelmed by their worries, seeking advice from places like Sumaruna Station could provide much-needed peace of mind.

