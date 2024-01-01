News On Japan
Society

Three Men Break into Paris Home of Japanese Michelin Star Chef

PARIS, Sep 29 (News On Japan) - Three men broke into the Paris home of renowned chef Kei Kobayashi, 47, who has earned three Michelin stars, on September 26th, assaulting Kobayashi's wife who suffered severe injuries. Kobayashi commented, saying, 'This is unforgivable.'

Around 9:30 a.m. on September 26th in Paris, three black men in their 20s to 30s forced their way into the apartment of acclaimed chef Kei Kobayashi. They assaulted his wife, punching her in the face, resulting in a broken nose and other serious injuries before fleeing the scene.

The men, carrying tools and adhesive tape, reportedly told Kobayashi's wife through the front door, 'There was a problem with the construction work in the room upstairs, and we need to inspect the inside of your apartment.' When she opened the door, they forced their way inside.

Construction work had indeed been taking place on the floor above the apartment for about a month. It is believed the men posed as construction workers to bypass the building's automatic lock and gain access to the front door. Kobayashi was on a business trip at the time and was not present.

Kobayashi, the first Asian to receive three Michelin stars in France, owns and serves as the head chef of 'Restaurant KEI,' located in Paris's 1st arrondissement. The restaurant has held its three-star rating for five consecutive years since 2020.

In an interview with ANN, Kobayashi stated, 'I'm relieved that my wife is alive, but her life was in danger. It's unforgivable to beat my wife until her face was swollen while she was alone at home. I can't understand why this happened. The police informed me that it was likely a premeditated crime. I urge them to conduct a thorough investigation and arrest the perpetrators.'

Source: ANN

