Are More People Enjoying Solo Activities?

KYOTO, Oct 07 (News On Japan) - After the pandemic, the movement towards 'solo activities' has been accelerating in Japan, signaling a shift in the image of 'being alone' from negative to positive.

In a serene space in Kyoto City, a cafe housed in a building constructed in 1909 offers a delightful afternoon tea decorated with seasonal fruits. Afternoon tea is often associated with enjoying time with others, but now, reservations for solo experiences are available. “It feels like a dream to have such a lovely set all to myself,” a customer shared. This solo project has received such an enthusiastic response that it has extended its scheduled period since its inception.

The traditional image of afternoon tea has transformed. “Usually, it's a two-person experience, so it's too good an opportunity to miss,” another customer remarked. "It's liberating and allows me to use my time freely."

The concept of solo activities is becoming increasingly accepted, with more people choosing to spend time alone. The proportion of people intentionally making time for themselves has risen from 27% thirty years ago to around 50% last year. But what drives this growing interest in solo activities?

In today’s information-saturated society, constantly connected through the internet, many people wish to cherish their alone time. The unique circumstances of the pandemic have further emphasized the value of personal time.

When asked about their impression of solo activities, some people said, "I often go to karaoke alone," while others stated, "I love doing things by myself. I even go to concerts and theaters alone." The once negative image of being alone has evolved. "It used to be seen as lonely, but now I don’t feel that way at all."

Businesses have taken note of this shift in perspective. One such company is Club Tourism, which has been offering solo travel tours. Last year's sales of domestic solo trips reached a record high in their 30-year history. "We guarantee a single room at inns, including hot spring resorts," explained a company representative. "Our tour guides accompany the travelers, so even those not used to traveling can join with ease."

On this particular day, a 2-day bus tour departed from Osaka to Shizuoka, with 17 solo participants. "That’s Mount Fuji over there," pointed out one participant. "It's often challenging to match schedules with friends, so going alone is just more convenient."

A participant with two years of solo travel experience captured scenes from their trip. "As expected from Shizuoka, it's surrounded by tea plantations." Each person had two seats to themselves on the bus, allowing them to relax comfortably during the journey.

They visited Horai Bridge, the world's longest wooden footbridge, and indulged in fresh seafood from the nearby river. On the second day, they went to a terrace overlooking Mount Fuji. Unfortunately, the mountain was not visible that day, but the experience of solo travel brought a sense of serenity.

Later, the solo travelers exchanged conversations, snapped group photos, and enjoyed local dishes. It seems that being alone made it easier to connect with others along the way. "At first, it was a bit daunting," one traveler admitted, "but once I got used to it, I found it quite satisfying."

Now might be the perfect time to dive into the world of solo activities, where you can experience unique encounters and new wonders.

Source: YOMIURI