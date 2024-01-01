Kyoto’s City Buses Clogged with Suitcases

KYOTO, Oct 07 (News On Japan) - Kyoto has been grappling with the issue of over-tourism, a problem that has persisted since the COVID-19 pandemic. As the peak tourist season approaches, what is the current situation in Kyoto?

Recently, the city's buses have become increasingly packed with suitcases, often brought on board by foreign tourists. This has led to blocked aisles, causing confusion and inconvenience among local residents. As a potential solution, a new "Hands-Free Tourism Bus" service was introduced. However, only eight people used this service over two days, highlighting the ongoing challenges of managing over-tourism in the city.

Source: KTV NEWS