Man Dies After Being Gored By Deer Antlers in Kyoto

KYOTO, Oct 11 (News On Japan) - A man was found bleeding from his chest in a rice field in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, leading police to suspect that he was gored by deer antlers.

"It bared its gums and threatened me," said a man who was previously gored by a deer, explaining the dangers of deer during the breeding season.

In the rice field where the man was found dead, animal tracks were discovered. Deer are frequently seen in the area. "The males wander around, and if I had been there at that moment, I might have been attacked too," said a local resident. Last night, a 68-year-old man who lived nearby was found bleeding from his chest. Firefighters arrived on the scene and reported that a wild male deer was seen nearby. Based on the wounds, police believe the man might have been gored by the deer’s antlers.

This time of year is particularly dangerous, as male deer become more aggressive. Warnings have been issued in Nara Park as well. October is the peak of the breeding season. Just approaching a deer can result in a strong, musk-like smell and cause the animal to display aggression. A hunter in Fukuoka Prefecture who was gored by a deer last year explained, "The wound hasn’t fully healed. At first, I was confused. I didn’t even know if I’d been attacked, or if the blood was mine." Fortunately, his wound healed after about two weeks, but the doctor warned him that if the antlers had pierced just a little deeper, they could have damaged his liver, leading to massive bleeding and possibly endangering his life in the mountains.

"I’ve always understood the dangers of wild animals, but I let my guard down," admitted the hunter. Experts advise that when encountering wild deer, people should avoid provoking them and quietly move away to maintain a safe distance.

Source: TBS

