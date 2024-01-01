Off-Price Stores Offer Massive Discounts on Clothing and Furniture

TOKYO, Oct 24 (News On Japan) - Off-price stores in Japan, which offer significant discounts on clothing and furniture, are growing in popularity as inflation continues.

These stores sell brand-new items at up to 90% off, attracting customers looking for affordable options. Unlike outlet stores, which deal with excess stock from a single brand, off-price stores carry a variety of brands, offering a wide range of products. This includes out-of-season items or leftover stock, allowing them to offer such steep discounts.

The appeal of off-price stores has extended beyond clothing to furniture as well. Nationwide stores are offering luxury furniture at deeply discounted prices, often up to 80% off the original cost. The rapid restocking of new items ensures that customers frequently find new deals, further driving the popularity of these stores.

Off-price stores not only benefit consumers’ wallets but also contribute to sustainability by reducing the waste of unsold new products. By offering unsold and slightly imperfect items at reduced prices, these stores help minimize the disposal of 150,000 tons of new clothes each year, promoting a more eco-friendly shopping experience.

Source: FNN