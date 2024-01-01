Japan Mint Conducts Annual Test to Confirm Currency Standards

OSAKA, Oct 29 (News On Japan) - To ensure trust in currency, the Mint Bureau in Kita Ward, Osaka, held its annual 'Grand Test for Manufactured Currency' on October 28th, where officials checked whether coins meet the designated weight standards, a tradition that has been ongoing since 1872, marking its 153rd occurrence this year.
Officials announced that all standard and commemorative coins produced during fiscal years Reiwa 5 and 6 were confirmed to meet the established weight standards.
Source: Kyodo