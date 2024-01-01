News On Japan
Japan Mint Conducts Annual Test to Confirm Currency Standards

OSAKA, Oct 29 (News On Japan) - To ensure trust in currency, the Mint Bureau in Kita Ward, Osaka, held its annual 'Grand Test for Manufactured Currency' on October 28th, where officials checked whether coins meet the designated weight standards, a tradition that has been ongoing since 1872, marking its 153rd occurrence this year.

Officials announced that all standard and commemorative coins produced during fiscal years Reiwa 5 and 6 were confirmed to meet the established weight standards.

Source: Kyodo

Election Staff in Mini-Skirt Raises Questions

A woman in a neon-colored jacket and mini-skirt was seen supporting a candidate in Japan's latest Lower House election, sparking public debate on extremely short skirts, shorts, and other revealing outfits worn by female campaign staff.

Japanese Voter Turnout Drops, Third Lowest Post-War Level

Voter turnout for Japan's lower house election on Sunday stood at 53.85%, marking the third lowest rate since the end of World War II, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Calls for Accountability Grow Among LDP Leadership

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has fallen short of its majority target, and voices questioning the accountability of the party’s leadership, including Prime Minister Ishiba, are growing.

Japan's Ruling Coalition to Lose Majority

Japan's ruling coalition appears set to lose its majority in the House of Representatives election, marking the first time since 2009 that the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito have failed to secure over half the seats.

Dodgers say Ohtani has partially dislocated shoulder

Shohei Ohtani suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder during an attempted steal of second base Saturday night, potentially putting his availability for the rest of this World Series in jeopardy. (ESPN)

Olympus CEO resigns amid allegations of illegal drug purchases

Japanese medical equipment maker Olympus has announced the resignation of its chief executive officer Stefan Kaufmann. (NHK)

Japan's 'Gap Job' Registrations Surpass 25 Million

Registrations for 'gap jobs,' which allow individuals to work as much as they want at their preferred times, have surged in Japan, now totaling over 25 million. This growth reflects not only a labor shortage but also a shift in workers' attitudes.

New Year Lucky Bags 2025: Tobu Bets on Luxury Food

The race for Japanese New Year's 'lucky bags' has begun. Tobu Department Store and Matsuya unveiled their offerings for 2025 on October 24th. In response to ongoing inflation, Tobu will provide a variety of luxurious food items, such as a 'meat boat platter' featuring different cuts of Yamagata beef, and a 'sashimi boat platter' with bluefin tuna and sea bream.

Funai Electric Files for Bankruptcy

Funai Electric, a company once referred to as 'The World's FUNAI', filed for bankruptcy proceedings at the Tokyo District Court on October 24th.

Tokyo Metro Debuts on Stock Exchange with 1 Trillion Yen Valuation

Tokyo Metro made a landmark debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on October 23rd, with half of its shares, previously held by the national and Tokyo governments, released to the public, creating the largest IPO since SoftBank in 2018.

Uniqlo Opens Global Flagship Store in Shinjuku

Uniqlo is set to reopen its global flagship store in Shinjuku, Tokyo, two years after withdrawing from the same location. The new store, called 'Uniqlo Shinjuku Main Store,' will span three floors and offer exclusive items that were previously unavailable in Japan.

Off-Price Stores Offer Massive Discounts on Clothing and Furniture

Off-price stores in Japan, which offer significant discounts on clothing and furniture, are growing in popularity as inflation continues.