News On Japan
Business

Part-Timers Face Tax Hurdles as Earnings Approach 1.03 Million Yen

TOKYO, Nov 04 (News On Japan) - The '1.03 million yen income cap' raised by Democratic Party for the People leader Tamaki has become a pressing issue for many students and part-time workers. How are they managing the realities of this policy?

The onset of end-of-year festivities has highlighted staffing issues at a busy Tokyo-based gyoza restaurant as employees face adjustments due to the earnings limit.

At "Gyoza Las Vegas Kitasenju," known for its distinctive gyoza style, store manager Morita Masashi explained, "If they work too much, we’ll have to cut shifts at the end of the year."

The 1.03 million yen income cap impacts the flexibility of part-time workers' shifts.

Last month, Tamaki emphasized the urgency of raising this cap, stating, "It’s critical to increase the 1.03 million yen income threshold."

Under current rules, exceeding 1.03 million yen results in income tax. For students, this can also mean the loss of dependent deductions for their parents, leading to higher tax bills and often limiting work hours.

Morita expressed his concern: "Our star worker really deserves to stay on, but..."

That star is university senior Inoda Riku, who, due to the limit, has cut his shifts to only four days this month.

"Now I’m making only 40,000 or 50,000 yen a month, less than half of peak earnings," Inoda said. "I’ve had to dip into savings to make up the difference."

Inoda wishes for the 1.03 million yen cap to be reconsidered so he can work freely. "I’d like to work without holding back; it feels like this would lift the restrictions," he said.

But the issue isn’t limited to students.

A woman in Osaka with two high-school daughters facing college fees faces her own hurdles while working part-time under her husband’s health insurance.

"Prices are rising, but I have to keep within 1.03 million yen," she explained. Her awareness of the limit heightened two years ago when her husband’s workplace pointed it out.

Though a special spouse deduction allows for income up to 1.5 million yen before taxes increase, some companies limit certain benefits to earnings below 1.03 million yen, and breaching 1.06 million or 1.3 million yen would trigger social insurance contributions.

The Democratic Party for the People continues to push for a change, even as the government warns that altering the threshold could reduce tax revenues by up to 8 trillion yen.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi stated last month, "It is true that the tax cuts would benefit higher-income earners more."

Tamaki countered, "The increase in work opportunities from 1.03 million to 1.78 million yen would mostly benefit low-income earners, supporting those with lower incomes more."

The government estimates a 7-8 trillion yen revenue loss from this adjustment, though Tamaki argued, "Consumers would have more in their wallets, which would fuel spending and corporate activity, likely increasing tax revenue."

The "1.03 million yen cap," established in 1995, may soon be subject to further negotiations between the Liberal Democratic, Komeito, and Democratic parties to discuss a potential reform.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Destructive Shrimp Bloom Following Noto Peninsula Earthquake

In Toyama Bay, known as a 'natural fish preserve,' a small shrimp called the 'yokoebi' has seen an explosive surge since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, causing significant damage to brand fish species.

Sapporo Mountain Lodge Burns Down, 23 Hikers Safely Descend

A mountain lodge in Jozankei, Sapporo City, was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday night, forcing 23 hikers staying there to evacuate.

Tokyo Projection Mapping to Add Ads

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has revealed plans to project advertisements on the walls of its building through projection mapping, following criticism over the initiative’s high costs.

Osaka Expo Station with Origami-Inspired Ceiling Unveiled

Yumeshima Station, the 'nearest station' to the Osaka-Kansai Expo, is set to open next spring, with a public reveal this week for the first time ahead of its scheduled January opening.

Shibuya Halloween 2024

Following the main Halloween event on Thursday, Shibuya Ward's Chief remarked that while Halloween passed without significant disruption, 'engagement with foreign visitors remains a challenge for the future.' (Video Street View Japan)

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Part-Timers Face Tax Hurdles as Earnings Approach 1.03 Million Yen

The '1.03 million yen income cap' raised by Democratic Party for the People leader Tamaki has become a pressing issue for many students and part-time workers. How are they managing the realities of this policy?

Higher-priced New Year's greeting cards go on sale in Japan

Post offices around Japan have begun selling New Year's greeting cards that are priced higher this year due to a postal rate hike in October. (NHK)

Calls for Minimum Wage of 1,500 Yen as Key to Japan’s Economic Revival

The Japan Association of Corporate Executives has expressed support for Prime Minister Ishiba's goal of raising the minimum wage to ¥1,500 by the 2020s, calling for it to be achieved within three years.

Japan's Major Insurers Fined Over 2 Billion Yen

Japan's Fair Trade Commission has ordered four major insurance companies — Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, Sompo Japan, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, and Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance — to pay fines totaling over 2 billion yen for collaborating to discuss estimates and bid amounts, leading to premium increases.

Honda Recalls 650,000 Motorcycles Over Risk of Rear Wheel Lock

Honda Motor Co. has filed a recall with Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism for over 650,000 motorcycles due to the risk of rear wheels locking from oil leaks, potentially leading to accidents.

BOJ to keep interest rates unchanged

The Bank of Japan decided to keep short-term interest rates unchanged in its two-day policy meeting that ended on Thursday. (NHK)

Toyota Global Production Falls 7% in First Half of Year, Hit by Certification Issues and China Slowdown

Toyota Motor Corp. announced that its global production from April to September fell by 7% compared to the previous year, totaling 4,705,037 units. This is the first time in four years that production figures have fallen below the prior year's results.

Fake Japanese Products Gain Popularity in Russia

Since the invasion of Ukraine and the consequent wave of foreign business withdrawals from Russia, products mimicking Japanese imports have been appearing in greater numbers across the country.