Tokyo Stock Exchange Extends Trading Hours by 30 Minutes

TOKYO, Nov 05 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) will extend its trading hours by 30 minutes starting on November 5th. This marks the first extension of trading hours in 70 years, with the last change occurring in 1954.

Previously, trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended at 3 p.m., but from November 5th, the closing time will be pushed back to 3:30 p.m. The extension aims to increase the trading volume of Japanese stocks by attracting more participation from overseas investors.

Alongside the extension, the TSE will introduce a new system called a “closing auction” during the final five minutes before the close. During this period, orders can be placed, but no trades will be executed, and stock prices will remain unchanged.

This new mechanism, similar to systems in markets such as London and Hong Kong, is expected to enhance the transparency of trades leading up to the final price of the day.

With the extended trading hours and the introduction of this new system, the Tokyo Stock Exchange seeks to encourage broader participation and further energize the market.

Source: TBS

