Former Japan Ambassador to be Secretary of State?

WASHINGTON DC, Nov 07 (News On Japan) - Speculation about Trump's new administration, set to take office in January, has already begun. Among the potential appointees is Senator Bill Hagerty, a former U.S. ambassador to Japan, who is being considered for Secretary of State.

Additionally, entrepreneur Elon Musk has been mentioned as a possible administration member.

As Trump prepares to assume office, focus is shifting to whether he will promptly act on campaign promises, including his commitment to enforce stricter immigration policies, such as the deportation of illegal immigrants.