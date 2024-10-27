News On Japan
Politics

Former Japan Ambassador to be Secretary of State?

WASHINGTON DC, Nov 07 (News On Japan) - Speculation about Trump's new administration, set to take office in January, has already begun. Among the potential appointees is Senator Bill Hagerty, a former U.S. ambassador to Japan, who is being considered for Secretary of State.

Additionally, entrepreneur Elon Musk has been mentioned as a possible administration member.

As Trump prepares to assume office, focus is shifting to whether he will promptly act on campaign promises, including his commitment to enforce stricter immigration policies, such as the deportation of illegal immigrants.

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Former Japan Ambassador to be Secretary of State?

Speculation about Trump's new administration, set to take office in January, has already begun. Among the potential appointees is Senator Bill Hagerty, a former U.S. ambassador to Japan, who is being considered for Secretary of State.

Monkey Alert at Tokyo Disney Resort

A monkey has been spotted within the premises of Tokyo Disney Resort after it had moved south along the coast from Urayasu City, where it was seen on November 4th.

Whale Shark Found Dead in Local River

A whale shark that mysteriously appeared in a river has been identified as one previously kept at an aquarium in Osaka Prefecture.

Keio Railway Introduces 'Credit Card Touch-and-Go' at All Stations

Keio Railway launched a pilot program on Wednesday for touch payment ride services using credit cards and similar methods across all its stations.

Japanese-Style Town Emerges in Thailand

A new trend has emerged in Thailand, known for its friendly ties with Japan, where Japanese-style townscapes are being faithfully recreated.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Asian leaders react to Trump's win

Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru says he respects the democratic choice of the American people. Ishiba said: "I hope to further bolster the Japan-US alliance to a higher level while closely coordinating with the next president. I want to make efforts to contact Trump as soon as possible." (NHK)

Japanese politics faces uncertainty after electoral deadlock

The snap election for Japan’s Lower House on 27 October 2024 produced a hung parliament with no political party or coalition receiving a majority, throwing Japanese politics into uncertainty and potential political instability. (East Asia Forum)

North Korea announces ICBM launch, Japan and US condemn it

North Korea's state-run media has announced it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday morning. Japan and the United States have strongly condemned it. (NHK)

Japan's Komeito party leader to resign over election results

The leader of Japan's ruling coalition partner Komeito has stated his intention to step down to take responsibility for the party's setback in Sunday's Lower House election. (NHK)

Japan's 'My Number' ID cards to serve as driver's licenses from March

People in Japan will be able to use "My Number" national identification cards as driver's licenses from next March. (NHK)

Japan's ruling and opposition parties engage in tug-of-war for Diet majority

Political parties in Japan are jockeying to form a majority in the Diet following an election that dealt a severe blow to the ruling coalition. A vote to name the prime minister is due to take place in the legislature in a few weeks.

Election Staff in Mini-Skirt Raises Questions

A woman in a neon-colored jacket and mini-skirt was seen supporting a candidate in Japan's latest Lower House election, sparking public debate on extremely short skirts, shorts, and other revealing outfits worn by female campaign staff.

Japanese Voter Turnout Drops to Third Lowest Post-War Level

Voter turnout for Japan's lower house election on Sunday stood at 53.85%, marking the third lowest rate since the end of World War II, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.