'Ukrainian Honorary Consulate' Opens at Kobe Gakuin University

KOBE, Nov 29 (News On Japan) - The only Ukrainian Honorary Consulate in Japan has been established at Kobe Gakuin University in Kobe.

The consulate, revealed to the press on November 26th, is located on the Kobe Gakuin University campus. Its establishment stems from Hyogo Prefecture's active exchanges with Ukraine, including signing a memorandum of understanding to support reconstruction efforts in certain Ukrainian regions affected by Russia’s military invasion. Yoshihiko Okabe, a professor at Kobe Gakuin University, has been appointed as the honorary consul.

Okabe commented: "It is deeply moving to play a role in connecting Japan and Ukraine. I hope this consulate can serve as a place of comfort for Ukrainians living in Hyogo Prefecture."

The honorary consulate will not issue passports or handle administrative tasks but is expected to serve as a base for promoting Ukrainian culture and history.

Source: MBS