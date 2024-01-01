News On Japan
Nichi-Gaku Prep School Faces Bankruptcy, Leaves Students in Disarray

TOKYO, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - A prominent university entrance exam prep school in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district, Nichi-Gaku, has shut down its classrooms, with its operating company soon expected to file for bankruptcy.

As the nationwide university entrance exams approach on January 18th and 19th, students have voiced concern and confusion over the abrupt closure.

According to the attorney representing the operating company, Japan Academic Performance Promotion Association, declining student enrollment in recent years has led to severe financial difficulties, prompting debt restructuring ahead of the bankruptcy filing.

Efforts are currently underway to find alternative schools for approximately 130 students enrolled at Nichi-Gaku, though a replacement institution has not yet been finalized.

A second-year high school student attending Nichi-Gaku said, “I never imagined something like this would happen to me. I feel especially sorry for the third-year students, who have so little time left.”

A student shared their experience: “I had no idea. I only found out about the closure when I came here on Saturday for the start of the workshop.”

Meanwhile, a university student working part-time at Nichi-Gaku revealed that wages had not been paid since October of last year. The student expressed frustration, saying, “I wanted to see the students through to the end. It’s unfortunate for them.”

The part-time worker added: “We can wait for our pay, but what matters most is that the students stay strong for next week’s exams. They are the ones who are truly suffering.”

While the total debt is still under investigation, a survey by Tokyo Shoko Research estimates it to be around 100 million yen.

Source: ANN

