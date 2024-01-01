News On Japan
Kyoto to Raise Lodging Tax

KYOTO, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - Kyoto City has unveiled a new strategy aimed at balancing the needs of residents with the demands of tourism, with Mayor Koji Matsui announcing plans to increase the lodging tax applied to hotels and inns within the city.

Currently, the lodging tax is structured as follows, with last fiscal year’s revenue reaching a record 5.2 billion yen:

Lodging fees below 20,000 yen: 200 yen

Lodging fees between 20,000 yen and 50,000 yen: 500 yen

Lodging fees above 50,000 yen: 1,000 yen

Matsui pointed out, at a press conference on December 4th, that while Kyoto's cultural heritage and traditional cityscape are preserved through tax revenues, the influx of tourists in certain areas has put pressure on residents' daily lives. By raising the lodging tax, he aims to ensure that the benefits of tourism are visibly shared with residents, fostering harmony between local life and tourism.

"Tourism brings vibrancy and tax revenues, which help maintain Kyoto’s historic cityscape," Matsui said. "I want residents to feel the positive impacts of these contributions."

Additionally, the city is considering introducing a "local-first pricing" system for municipal bus fares, which would prioritize Kyoto residents by offering them lower fares compared to tourists. This measure is part of an effort to address the persistent overcrowding of city buses during peak tourist seasons.

Source: MBS

Kyoto to Raise Lodging Tax

