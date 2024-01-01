News On Japan
Stunning Fall Foliage Captured at Tofukuji Temple

KYOTO, Dec 10 (News On Japan) - Tofukuji Temple’s most iconic view can be enjoyed from Tsutenkyo Bridge. From there, visitors feel as though they are floating above a sea of colorful autumn leaves—a truly breathtaking sight.

This year, the timing of the autumn foliage proved to be particularly challenging. It was said that the leaves were changing later than usual, leading to careful adjustments to the filming schedule. Just as the temperatures suddenly dropped, the leaves began to change color, raising concerns that the planned shooting day might come too late, leaving only bare branches. These worries, however, turned out to be unfounded. On the day of the shoot, the vibrant autumn colors created an ideal scene, perfectly suited for drone photography.

Source: TBS

Saturn Occultation Seen for First Time in 22 Years

The rare celestial event known as Saturn occultation, where Saturn hides behind the Moon, was visible Sunday night for the first time in 22 and a half years under conditions minimally affected by sunlight or moonlight.

New Trends in Hospitality: Blending Nature, Architecture, and High Value

Domestic travel spending by Japanese residents reached a record high from January to September this year. Additionally, spending by foreign visitors in Japan has already surpassed last year's total, setting a new record. In this environment, accommodation facilities across the country are adopting strategies to enhance their earning power by offering high-value services.

Himeji Castle Entry Fees for Non-Residents to Double or Triple

The city of Himeji has proposed a revision to the entry fees for the World Heritage Site Himeji Castle in Hyogo Prefecture, increasing the current rate of 1,000 yen to two or three times the amount for non-residents.

Shibuya Halts Countdown Festivities for Fifth Year

Shibuya Ward in Tokyo has announced that the Hachiko statue in front of Shibuya Station will be cordoned off on New Year’s Eve following the cancellation of the countdown event in the area.

Ginza Christmas Window Displays Walking Tour

Step into the heart of Ginza this December and experience the enchanting Christmas window displays that light up Tokyo’s luxury shopping district. Each high-end store presents its own unique holiday theme, creating a one-of-a-kind visual feast. (Video Street View Japan)

10,000 Yen Luggage Fee at Osaka Expo Sparks Controversy

The Osaka-Kansai Expo, set to open in four months, has announced plans to charge 10,000 yen per day for storing large luggage near the venue. This high fee is intended to discourage visitors from bringing large items to the site, reducing congestion and ensuring safety.

Japan to Ease Visa Requirements for Chinese Visitors

The Japanese government is moving toward easing visa requirements for Chinese visitors, while maintaining conditions such as minimum income levels, according to sources.

Can More Street Cleaners Solve Akihabara's Litter Problem?

Akihabara, often dubbed "Electric Town," is a vibrant district in Tokyo renowned for its cutting-edge electronics, anime, manga, and gaming culture.

Kyoto to Raise Lodging Tax

Kyoto City has unveiled a new strategy aimed at balancing the needs of residents with the demands of tourism, with Mayor Koji Matsui announcing plans to increase the lodging tax applied to hotels and inns within the city.

Niseko Ski Resort Lift Pass Surpasses 10,000 Yen

The Niseko region in western Hokkaido, renowned internationally for its powder snow, continues to draw significant attention as a prime ski destination.