Stunning Fall Foliage Captured at Tofukuji Temple

KYOTO, Dec 10 (News On Japan) - Tofukuji Temple’s most iconic view can be enjoyed from Tsutenkyo Bridge. From there, visitors feel as though they are floating above a sea of colorful autumn leaves—a truly breathtaking sight.

This year, the timing of the autumn foliage proved to be particularly challenging. It was said that the leaves were changing later than usual, leading to careful adjustments to the filming schedule. Just as the temperatures suddenly dropped, the leaves began to change color, raising concerns that the planned shooting day might come too late, leaving only bare branches. These worries, however, turned out to be unfounded. On the day of the shoot, the vibrant autumn colors created an ideal scene, perfectly suited for drone photography.

Source: TBS