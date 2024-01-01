News On Japan
Shibuya Halts Countdown Festivities for Fifth Year

TOKYO, Dec 07 (News On Japan) - Shibuya Ward in Tokyo has announced that the Hachiko statue in front of Shibuya Station will be cordoned off on New Year’s Eve following the cancellation of the countdown event in the area.

According to the ward, the Shibuya Countdown Executive Committee decided last month to cancel this year’s countdown event. This marks the fifth consecutive year of cancellations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Hasebe, the mayor of Shibuya Ward, issued a statement on November 6th, saying, "Ensuring safety in densely crowded conditions becomes challenging, so we ask for your understanding and cooperation to avoid excessive congestion."

Additionally, the ward decided to close access to the Hachiko statue, a popular tourist spot in front of Shibuya Station, from 6 a.m. on December 31st to 1 a.m. on January 1st next year.

The New Year’s closure of the Hachiko statue marks the second consecutive year for this measure.

Source: ANN

