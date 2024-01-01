'Diamond Fuji' Lights Up Lake Yamanaka

YAMANASHI, Dec 10 (News On Japan) - Lake Yamanaka in Yamanashi Prefecture, located at the foot of Mount Fuji, is drawing numerous photographers and tourists eager to witness the miraculous sight of 'Diamond Fuji.'

The 'Diamond Fuji' phenomenon occurs when the sun aligns perfectly with the peak of Mount Fuji, creating a dazzling effect reminiscent of a sparkling diamond.

This natural spectacle is visible during sunrise or sunset. At Lake Yamanaka, it is best observed at sunset.

On October 9th, clear skies from the morning provided ideal conditions for viewing Mount Fuji in all its glory.

Around 3:30 p.m., the sun slowly descended toward the peak of Mount Fuji, casting dark shadows along the mountain's ridges as it began to set.

According to the local tourism association, the 'Diamond Fuji' is particularly recommended for photography during this season due to the crisp, clear air brought by the low temperatures.

The 'Diamond Fuji' from Lake Yamanaka can be enjoyed until late February.

Source: ANN