Himeji Castle Entry Fees for Non-Residents to Double or Triple

HYOGO, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - The city of Himeji has proposed a revision to the entry fees for the World Heritage Site Himeji Castle in Hyogo Prefecture, increasing the current rate of 1,000 yen to two or three times the amount for non-residents.

According to Himeji City, the fee increase is intended to cover the costs of maintaining and managing the historical site as well as preservation and repair work.

Under the proposed changes, the entry fee for adults (aged 18 and older) will rise from the current 1,000 yen to between 2,000 yen and 3,000 yen for visitors who are not Himeji residents.

The entry fee for Himeji residents will remain at approximately the current rate.

Additionally, visitors under the age of 18, who previously paid 300 yen, will be allowed free entry under the new policy.

Regarding the entry fee changes, Mayor Hideyasu Kiyomoto previously mentioned that raising the fees for foreign tourists was being considered as a measure to address overtourism.

Source: ANN