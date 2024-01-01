News On Japan
Travel

Himeji Castle Entry Fees for Non-Residents to Double or Triple

HYOGO, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - The city of Himeji has proposed a revision to the entry fees for the World Heritage Site Himeji Castle in Hyogo Prefecture, increasing the current rate of 1,000 yen to two or three times the amount for non-residents.

According to Himeji City, the fee increase is intended to cover the costs of maintaining and managing the historical site as well as preservation and repair work.

Under the proposed changes, the entry fee for adults (aged 18 and older) will rise from the current 1,000 yen to between 2,000 yen and 3,000 yen for visitors who are not Himeji residents.

The entry fee for Himeji residents will remain at approximately the current rate.

Additionally, visitors under the age of 18, who previously paid 300 yen, will be allowed free entry under the new policy.

Regarding the entry fee changes, Mayor Hideyasu Kiyomoto previously mentioned that raising the fees for foreign tourists was being considered as a measure to address overtourism.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

New Trends in Hospitality: Blending Nature, Architecture, and High Value

Domestic travel spending by Japanese residents reached a record high from January to September this year. Additionally, spending by foreign visitors in Japan has already surpassed last year's total, setting a new record. In this environment, accommodation facilities across the country are adopting strategies to enhance their earning power by offering high-value services.

Himeji Castle Entry Fees for Non-Residents to Double or Triple

The city of Himeji has proposed a revision to the entry fees for the World Heritage Site Himeji Castle in Hyogo Prefecture, increasing the current rate of 1,000 yen to two or three times the amount for non-residents.

Shibuya Halts Countdown Festivities for Fifth Year

Shibuya Ward in Tokyo has announced that the Hachiko statue in front of Shibuya Station will be cordoned off on New Year’s Eve following the cancellation of the countdown event in the area.

Japan to Ease Visa Requirements for Chinese Visitors

The Japanese government is moving toward easing visa requirements for Chinese visitors, while maintaining conditions such as minimum income levels, according to sources.

Toy Kingdom Officials Face Charges Over Maze Accident

In an incident at a theme park in Kato City, Hyogo Prefecture, where the floor of a 3D maze collapsed, injuring six people, police have decided to send case files for three related officials to prosecutors.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Ginza Christmas Window Displays Walking Tour

Step into the heart of Ginza this December and experience the enchanting Christmas window displays that light up Tokyo’s luxury shopping district. Each high-end store presents its own unique holiday theme, creating a one-of-a-kind visual feast. (Video Street View Japan)

10,000 Yen Luggage Fee at Osaka Expo Sparks Controversy

The Osaka-Kansai Expo, set to open in four months, has announced plans to charge 10,000 yen per day for storing large luggage near the venue. This high fee is intended to discourage visitors from bringing large items to the site, reducing congestion and ensuring safety.

Japan to Ease Visa Requirements for Chinese Visitors

The Japanese government is moving toward easing visa requirements for Chinese visitors, while maintaining conditions such as minimum income levels, according to sources.

Can More Street Cleaners Solve Akihabara's Litter Problem?

Akihabara, often dubbed "Electric Town," is a vibrant district in Tokyo renowned for its cutting-edge electronics, anime, manga, and gaming culture.

Kyoto to Raise Lodging Tax

Kyoto City has unveiled a new strategy aimed at balancing the needs of residents with the demands of tourism, with Mayor Koji Matsui announcing plans to increase the lodging tax applied to hotels and inns within the city.

Niseko Ski Resort Lift Pass Surpasses 10,000 Yen

The Niseko region in western Hokkaido, renowned internationally for its powder snow, continues to draw significant attention as a prime ski destination.

Kyoto autumn foliage finally at best for viewing

The autumn foliage in Kyoto City, western Japan, has arrived about 10 days later than normal this year. (NHK)

Akihabara Struggles With Litter as Tourist Numbers Soar

Akihabara, Tokyo’s iconic district for anime and electronics, is grappling with a worsening litter problem as foreign tourist numbers increase. Piles of garbage, particularly near Akihabara Station, have become a common sight, with discarded cans and bottles left around vending machines and on the streets.