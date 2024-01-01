News On Japan
Travel

New Trends in Hospitality: Blending Nature, Architecture, and High Value

TOKYO, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - Domestic travel spending by Japanese residents reached a record high from January to September this year. Additionally, spending by foreign visitors in Japan has already surpassed last year's total, setting a new record. In this environment, accommodation facilities across the country are adopting strategies to enhance their earning power by offering high-value services.

From historic hot spring inns and luxury boutique hotels targeting affluent travelers to architecturally striking vacation homes, the forefront of Japan’s hospitality business is evolving.

Hanamaki Onsen, one of the leading hot spring areas in Iwate Prefecture, features a 97-year-old resort comprising three hotels and inns. Among its offerings are newly added guest rooms with private open-air baths, designed to enhance the guest experience. These cedar bath suites offer uninterrupted views while guests enjoy natural hot spring water. A night's stay, including two meals, costs 63,800 yen per person. Following renovations funded in part by a 200 million yen subsidy, the resort has increased revenue per room by 43% compared to 2019.

One guest, who chose the upgraded room, noted, "Having the bath right in front of us meant we could use it multiple times. It was a unique and relaxing experience."

Six Senses Kyoto, a luxury boutique hotel that opened in April, targets wealthy travelers. With room rates starting at 170,000 yen per night and penthouse suites costing up to 2 million yen, the property emphasizes design that incorporates local culture and natural elements. Despite the high costs, the hotel boasts an 80% occupancy rate, supported by careful investments in quality over quantity. According to the hotel’s CEO, "Our approach emphasizes individuality. Guests are seeking spaces that feel uniquely Japanese yet distinct from traditional hotels."

The luxury villa business is also thriving. Located about three hours by car from Tokyo, the Noa Hotel in Kitakaruizawa offers shared ownership of exclusive villas surrounded by nature. Each property is designed to integrate with the surrounding landscape, offering amenities like private hot springs and saunas. Prices start in the 20-million-yen range, with additional options available based on usage rights. Owners can rent out the property as a hotel when not in use, combining personal retreat space with investment opportunities.

One villa owner shared, "I often come here at night, where I can see shooting stars. It’s something you can’t experience in Tokyo."

Noa Hotel has expanded its operations to include nine locations nationwide and began marketing to international clients in July. A recent project on Sagi Island in Hiroshima Prefecture aims to revitalize a small community where over 70% of the population is aged 65 or older. The new development features villas designed to blend with the island's natural beauty and is expected to open in April 2026.

Local residents hold mixed feelings. While some hope the influx of visitors will bring vitality to the island, others worry about the limited benefits for the community. As one local said, "If the focus is solely on wealthy visitors, ordinary residents may not feel much of an impact."

With innovative strategies to boost revenue through high-value services, Japan’s lodging businesses are redefining how they appeal to both domestic and international travelers.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

New Trends in Hospitality: Blending Nature, Architecture, and High Value

Domestic travel spending by Japanese residents reached a record high from January to September this year. Additionally, spending by foreign visitors in Japan has already surpassed last year's total, setting a new record. In this environment, accommodation facilities across the country are adopting strategies to enhance their earning power by offering high-value services.

Himeji Castle Entry Fees for Non-Residents to Double or Triple

The city of Himeji has proposed a revision to the entry fees for the World Heritage Site Himeji Castle in Hyogo Prefecture, increasing the current rate of 1,000 yen to two or three times the amount for non-residents.

Shibuya Halts Countdown Festivities for Fifth Year

Shibuya Ward in Tokyo has announced that the Hachiko statue in front of Shibuya Station will be cordoned off on New Year’s Eve following the cancellation of the countdown event in the area.

Japan to Ease Visa Requirements for Chinese Visitors

The Japanese government is moving toward easing visa requirements for Chinese visitors, while maintaining conditions such as minimum income levels, according to sources.

Toy Kingdom Officials Face Charges Over Maze Accident

In an incident at a theme park in Kato City, Hyogo Prefecture, where the floor of a 3D maze collapsed, injuring six people, police have decided to send case files for three related officials to prosecutors.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Ginza Christmas Window Displays Walking Tour

Step into the heart of Ginza this December and experience the enchanting Christmas window displays that light up Tokyo’s luxury shopping district. Each high-end store presents its own unique holiday theme, creating a one-of-a-kind visual feast. (Video Street View Japan)

10,000 Yen Luggage Fee at Osaka Expo Sparks Controversy

The Osaka-Kansai Expo, set to open in four months, has announced plans to charge 10,000 yen per day for storing large luggage near the venue. This high fee is intended to discourage visitors from bringing large items to the site, reducing congestion and ensuring safety.

Japan to Ease Visa Requirements for Chinese Visitors

The Japanese government is moving toward easing visa requirements for Chinese visitors, while maintaining conditions such as minimum income levels, according to sources.

Can More Street Cleaners Solve Akihabara's Litter Problem?

Akihabara, often dubbed "Electric Town," is a vibrant district in Tokyo renowned for its cutting-edge electronics, anime, manga, and gaming culture.

Kyoto to Raise Lodging Tax

Kyoto City has unveiled a new strategy aimed at balancing the needs of residents with the demands of tourism, with Mayor Koji Matsui announcing plans to increase the lodging tax applied to hotels and inns within the city.

Niseko Ski Resort Lift Pass Surpasses 10,000 Yen

The Niseko region in western Hokkaido, renowned internationally for its powder snow, continues to draw significant attention as a prime ski destination.

Kyoto autumn foliage finally at best for viewing

The autumn foliage in Kyoto City, western Japan, has arrived about 10 days later than normal this year. (NHK)

Akihabara Struggles With Litter as Tourist Numbers Soar

Akihabara, Tokyo’s iconic district for anime and electronics, is grappling with a worsening litter problem as foreign tourist numbers increase. Piles of garbage, particularly near Akihabara Station, have become a common sight, with discarded cans and bottles left around vending machines and on the streets.