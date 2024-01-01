Japanese Tower Apartments Draw Wealthy Buyers at Shanghai Expo

TOKYO, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - A luxury real estate expo, one of the largest in Asia, has begun in Shanghai, drawing significant attention to Japanese properties such as tower apartments from wealthy buyers.

The event, which kicked off on December 6th in Shanghai, showcases premium properties from regions including the Middle East and Europe.

One of the busiest sections is the booth selling Japanese properties, buoyed by the effects of the yen's depreciation.

A Japanese real estate company president handling these properties remarked, "Inquiries and sales contracts for central tower apartments priced over 300 million yen are increasing. Some buyers purchase properties for investment after understanding the specifications through photos and videos without visiting the site in person."

The same executive added, "The booth opens at 10 a.m., and I was surprised to see so many visitors already gathered. With the rise in travel from China to Japan, mutual awareness has also increased."

Although concerns about economic stagnation in China have been raised in recent years, the participating companies uniformly noted that "the wealthy seem unaffected."

Source: ANN