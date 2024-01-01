News On Japan
Business

Japanese Tower Apartments Draw Wealthy Buyers at Shanghai Expo

TOKYO, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - A luxury real estate expo, one of the largest in Asia, has begun in Shanghai, drawing significant attention to Japanese properties such as tower apartments from wealthy buyers.

The event, which kicked off on December 6th in Shanghai, showcases premium properties from regions including the Middle East and Europe.

One of the busiest sections is the booth selling Japanese properties, buoyed by the effects of the yen's depreciation.

A Japanese real estate company president handling these properties remarked, "Inquiries and sales contracts for central tower apartments priced over 300 million yen are increasing. Some buyers purchase properties for investment after understanding the specifications through photos and videos without visiting the site in person."

The same executive added, "The booth opens at 10 a.m., and I was surprised to see so many visitors already gathered. With the rise in travel from China to Japan, mutual awareness has also increased."

Although concerns about economic stagnation in China have been raised in recent years, the participating companies uniformly noted that "the wealthy seem unaffected."

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

New Trends in Hospitality: Blending Nature, Architecture, and High Value

Domestic travel spending by Japanese residents reached a record high from January to September this year. Additionally, spending by foreign visitors in Japan has already surpassed last year's total, setting a new record. In this environment, accommodation facilities across the country are adopting strategies to enhance their earning power by offering high-value services.

Himeji Castle Entry Fees for Non-Residents to Double or Triple

The city of Himeji has proposed a revision to the entry fees for the World Heritage Site Himeji Castle in Hyogo Prefecture, increasing the current rate of 1,000 yen to two or three times the amount for non-residents.

Shibuya Halts Countdown Festivities for Fifth Year

Shibuya Ward in Tokyo has announced that the Hachiko statue in front of Shibuya Station will be cordoned off on New Year’s Eve following the cancellation of the countdown event in the area.

Japan to Ease Visa Requirements for Chinese Visitors

The Japanese government is moving toward easing visa requirements for Chinese visitors, while maintaining conditions such as minimum income levels, according to sources.

Toy Kingdom Officials Face Charges Over Maze Accident

In an incident at a theme park in Kato City, Hyogo Prefecture, where the floor of a 3D maze collapsed, injuring six people, police have decided to send case files for three related officials to prosecutors.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japanese Tower Apartments Draw Wealthy Buyers at Shanghai Expo

A luxury real estate expo, one of the largest in Asia, has begun in Shanghai, drawing significant attention to Japanese properties such as tower apartments from wealthy buyers.

Nikkei Stock Average Focuses on US Inflation Data and Rate Cut Trends

Last week, the Nikkei Stock Average extended its gains for four consecutive days from the start of the week, briefly surpassing the 39,600-yen mark, demonstrating steady progress.

Winter Bonuses Remain Flat

Winter bonuses in Japan this year are largely unchanged from last year, with a growing number of companies reporting no increase in average payouts.

LINE Photo Album Glitch Exposes Private Images to Strangers

Thousands of users of the popular messaging app LINE experienced a privacy breach, with private photos saved in the app’s album feature being inadvertently displayed to strangers. Approximately 135,000 people were affected by the incident.

Major Supermarket OK Enters Kansai Market

Major supermarket OK, known for its stronghold in the Tokyo metropolitan area, has opened its first Kansai store in Higashi-Osaka City. With supermarkets from other regions steadily entering the Kansai market, local chains are actively responding with their own strategies.

Ito-Yokado to Replace Online Supermarket With Store-Based Delivery

Ito-Yokado announced a new delivery service to replace its online supermarket business, which will end in February next year.

Kyodo News Disciplinary Action for Six Staff Over Yasukuni Shrine Reporting Error

Kyodo News has announced disciplinary measures for six staff members, including its editor-in-chief, following a mistaken report that Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Akiko Ikuina visited Yasukuni Shrine in August two years ago.

LINE Album Glitch Exposes User Photos

A recent glitch in the LINE app caused significant privacy concerns, with approximately 135,000 users reportedly affected by their photos being displayed on unrelated individuals’ apps.