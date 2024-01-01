Impacts of Yen Depreciation on Travel Agencies

TOKYO, Dec 19 (News On Japan) - JTB’s President Eijiro Yamakita addressed the challenges facing the travel industry due to the weak yen during a panel discussion. While outbound travel has only recovered to about 60% of pre-pandemic levels, Yamakita emphasized the importance of fostering "engagement" to drive recovery.

He believes that by enhancing the connection between travelers and their destinations, JTB can boost its sales and revitalize the industry.

To improve its services, JTB has implemented unique employee development initiatives, including a program that dispatches staff to local municipalities. These assignments aim to help employees understand the unique attractions and challenges of various regions. The Oki Islands have recently become a popular destination for these postings, highlighting JTB’s focus on regional revitalization.

Yamakita also shared insights into JTB’s internal culture of problem-solving, where employees are encouraged to ask "Why not?" three times when addressing obstacles. This practice is designed to foster innovation and deeper analysis of challenges. Furthermore, JTB’s "Royal Staff" system recognizes top performers, emphasizing service excellence and customer satisfaction.

As the travel industry navigates the impacts of the weak yen, Yamakita underscored the shift towards purpose-driven travel. Business travelers and individuals attending major events dominate outbound tourism. JTB aims to use this period to promote meaningful travel experiences, laying the groundwork for broader recovery in the future.

Source: テレ東BIZ