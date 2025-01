TOKYO, Jan 10 (News On Japan) - According to Teikoku Databank, the estimated cost of preparing one serving of curry rice in November reached 377 yen.

This marks an increase of 61 yen compared to the same month last year, setting a record high for the eighth consecutive month.

The rise in price is attributed to the increased cost of rice and higher prices for imported beef due to the weaker yen.

Source: ANN