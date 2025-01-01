News On Japan
AI-Powered Robot Harvests Ripe Cherry Tomatoes

NAGOYA, Feb 14 (News On Japan) - An event showcasing smart farming initiatives using IT technology was held in Nagoya.

Aichi Prefecture has been promoting a project since 2021 to address challenges in agriculture, such as a declining workforce and an aging population. The event, held on February 12th, was part of these efforts.

At the venue, a startup introduced a robot that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and harvest ripe cherry tomatoes.

"I enjoy growing crops, but I don’t necessarily want to do physical labor. What makes me happy is delivering delicious produce and hearing people say it tastes great. I’d rather spend more time improving the quality of what we grow," said Ryuichiro Toyoyoshi, president of Tokuiten.

The event also featured a discussion session with representatives from companies considering entry into the agricultural sector. Participants discussed challenges in adopting agricultural robots, including drones, to improve efficiency in farming.

Source: Nagoya TV News

