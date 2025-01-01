News On Japan
Food

Foodies Flock to All-Japan Gyoza Festival

AICHI, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - The All-Japan Gyoza Festival, held at Ai-Chikyuhaku Memorial Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, has brought together 34 gyoza vendors from across Japan, spanning from Hokkaido to Okinawa.

Long lines formed from Sunday morning as eager visitors gathered to sample the diverse flavors on offer.

From Hamamatsu, known as a gyoza hotspot, vendors offered dumplings featuring a light and savory filling made with kombu and bonito broth along with plenty of cabbage. Meanwhile, Okinawa presented a specialty using 100% Agu pork, served with Ishigaki Island salt for a distinctive taste.

The festival runs until February 24th, with an entry fee of 700 yen for visitors aged junior high school and older.

Source: NEWS ONE

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Record Snowfall in Aomori

A powerful cold wave has brought heavy snowfall across Japan's Sea of Japan side, with record-breaking accumulations in several areas. In Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, snowfall reached 160 cm on Sunday morning, marking the highest accumulation in 12 years and setting a new record.

Sea Creatures Celebrate Hinamatsuri in Wakayama

As March 3rd's Hinamatsuri approaches, 'Ebitokanino (Shrimp & Crab) Aquarium' in Susami is displaying a collection of unique marine creatures representing the arrival of spring. Among them is the vibrant pink goldie (Pseudanthias squamipinnis), resembling delicate peach blossoms, and the hishigani crab, whose folded claws resemble the layered colors of traditional Hishimochi rice cakes.

Nara’s Leading Sock Maker Supplies 10,000 Pairs for Expo

Socks from a leading manufacturer in Nara Prefecture, Japan’s top producer, have been chosen for the official uniforms of staff at the Osaka-Kansai Expo. On February 21st, 10,000 pairs were shipped to Osaka.

Year-End Moving Costs Soar: What's Behind the Price Hike?

As the end of the fiscal year approaches, demand for moving services is surging, driving costs to unprecedented levels. Estimates from moving companies suggest that fees, currently around 200,000 yen, could double to 400,000 yen by late March.

New 'M10' Maglev Car Begins Testing

JR Central announced on Thursday the introduction of a new test car, the 'M10,' for the maglev test track in Yamanashi Prefecture.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Food NEWS

Joshua Weissman Creates KATSU Sandwich with Kimono Mom

The third episode of Kitchen Memories with Kimono Mom is here, and this time, we’re cooking with the one and only Joshua Weissman (Kimono Mom)

Foodies Flock to All-Japan Gyoza Festival

The All-Japan Gyoza Festival, held at Ai-Chikyuhaku Memorial Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, has brought together 34 gyoza vendors from across Japan, spanning from Hokkaido to Okinawa.

Why Foreign Visitors Are Raving About Japan’s All-You-Can-Eat Dining

From shabu-shabu with customizable sauces to unconventional okonomiyaki grilling techniques, Japan’s all-you-can-eat dining culture has become a significant attraction for foreign visitors, drawing widespread praise for its affordability, variety, and interactive dining experience.

2000 Meals a Day! Inside Japan’s Aviation High School

The next generation of Japanese Cabin Attendants and Pilots study at this unique aviation high school in Yamanashi, where they serve 2000 meals a day! What a unique and amazing experience for these young adults! (Japanese Food Craftsman)

Snowy Niigata: Soba, Sake & Local Flavors Uncovered at Uonuma no Sato

In this video, we take you on an exclusive journey through Hakkaisan Brewery and Uonuma no Sato, even stepping inside areas usually closed to the public! Join us as we uncover the craftsmanship behind one of Japan’s most beloved sake brands and experience the magic of winter in Niigata. (TabiEats)

When you're feeling down this Yatai's spirit lifts you up!

We hope this video from the always genki Yatai Keiji will lift your spirits! (Japanese Food Craftsman)

JAPAN GUIDE 2025! | Our TOP TIPS for Japanese Food Travel this Year!

Visiting Japan soon? We're here to help!Today, Shizuka and the byFood team share our ultimate guide of must-see food experiences, destinations and restaurants for 2025. With a record number of visitors to the country and countless options for things to see and do, we hope this list helps you find the right experiences for you to make the most of your time in the country and create wonderful memories. (Japan by Food)

Valentine's Day Faces 'Cacao Shock'

The average price per Valentine's Day chocolate stands at 418 yen, marking a 5.8% increase from 2024, according to Teikoku Databank, with chocolates from international brands averaging 435 yen per piece, 35 yen higher than Japanese brands.