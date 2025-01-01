Foodies Flock to All-Japan Gyoza Festival

AICHI, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - The All-Japan Gyoza Festival, held at Ai-Chikyuhaku Memorial Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, has brought together 34 gyoza vendors from across Japan, spanning from Hokkaido to Okinawa.

Long lines formed from Sunday morning as eager visitors gathered to sample the diverse flavors on offer.

From Hamamatsu, known as a gyoza hotspot, vendors offered dumplings featuring a light and savory filling made with kombu and bonito broth along with plenty of cabbage. Meanwhile, Okinawa presented a specialty using 100% Agu pork, served with Ishigaki Island salt for a distinctive taste.

The festival runs until February 24th, with an entry fee of 700 yen for visitors aged junior high school and older.

