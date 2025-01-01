News On Japan
Food

Sushiro Introduces Digital Conveyor Sushi in Okinawa

NAHA, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - Sushiro has introduced its digital sushi conveyor system, 'Digiro,' for the first time in Okinawa.

Launched on February 28th at the Naha Ameku branch, 'Digiro' digitally recreates the hallmark experience of sushi moving along a conveyor belt. Customers can browse the virtual sushi on-screen, tap their choices, and receive their order via a dedicated lane directly to their seat.

A customer who tried Digiro said: "It's fun to come with kids, and it makes for more conversation."

The large screen allows for ordering from both sides.

A group of six high school students remarked: "The screen splits in two, making it convenient for large groups."

An elderly man shared his thoughts: "My eyesight isn't great, so ordering used to be a struggle, but this system makes it much easier."

Digiro represents the evolution of conveyor belt sushi, adapting to modern needs.

"It's fun! It feels immersive and really cool." "It’s a sign of the times. Seeing real sushi might be more exciting, but we have to think about sustainability too."

Digiro has already been introduced at about 50 locations nationwide, and Sushiro plans to expand its rollout further.

Source: Okinawa News OTV

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nara's Omizutori Fire Ritual Marks 1,274 Year

The annual Shunie ceremony, commonly known as Omizutori, has begun at Todai-ji Temple in Nara. Carrying large torches, attendants lit the way as monks, known as the Rengyoshu, slowly ascended the steps of Nigatsudo Hall.

Train Derails After Hitting Fallen Rock in Fukui

A train derailed after colliding with a fallen rock near Hishima Station on the Echizen Railway in Fukui Prefecture on Sunday. No passengers or crew were injured, but service remains suspended on some sections of the line.

Japan's Birthrate Hits New Record Low at 720,000 in 2024

The number of children born in Japan in 2024 fell to a record low, marking the ninth consecutive year of decline. According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, 720,988 babies were born last year, a decrease of approximately 38,000 from the previous year. This figure represents the lowest birthrate since records began in 1899.

Three Students Arrested for Hacking Rakuten Mobile Using ChatGPT

Three teenage students have been arrested for illegally accessing Rakuten Mobile’s system using a self-developed program created with the help of generative AI. They allegedly used the program to fraudulently obtain mobile contracts.

Tourism Boom Transforms Furano, But Not Everyone Is Happy

Furano, a town in central Hokkaido long known as the "navel" of the region, is experiencing a surge in inbound tourism. Once overshadowed by Niseko, Furano has now become a hot spot for skiers and snowboarders seeking pristine powder snow.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Food NEWS

Sushiro Introduces Digital Conveyor Sushi in Okinawa

Sushiro has introduced its digital sushi conveyor system, 'Digiro,' for the first time in Okinawa.

MORE Unique Tokyo Vending Machine Snacks You Can ONLY Find in Japan

Japan is known for its quirky vending machine culture. Today, we venture beyond classic finds like ramen or drinks, traveling through Tokyo in search of some truly unique vending machine items like coffee beans, canned bread, fermented bean donuts and even bugs! (Japan by Food)

Joshua Weissman Creates KATSU Sandwich with Kimono Mom

The third episode of Kitchen Memories with Kimono Mom is here, and this time, we’re cooking with the one and only Joshua Weissman (Kimono Mom)

Foodies Flock to All-Japan Gyoza Festival

The All-Japan Gyoza Festival, held at Ai-Chikyuhaku Memorial Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, has brought together 34 gyoza vendors from across Japan, spanning from Hokkaido to Okinawa.

Why Foreign Visitors Are Raving About Japan’s All-You-Can-Eat Dining

From shabu-shabu with customizable sauces to unconventional okonomiyaki grilling techniques, Japan’s all-you-can-eat dining culture has become a significant attraction for foreign visitors, drawing widespread praise for its affordability, variety, and interactive dining experience.

2000 Meals a Day! Inside Japan’s Aviation High School

The next generation of Japanese Cabin Attendants and Pilots study at this unique aviation high school in Yamanashi, where they serve 2000 meals a day! What a unique and amazing experience for these young adults! (Japanese Food Craftsman)

Snowy Niigata: Soba, Sake & Local Flavors Uncovered at Uonuma no Sato

In this video, we take you on an exclusive journey through Hakkaisan Brewery and Uonuma no Sato, even stepping inside areas usually closed to the public! Join us as we uncover the craftsmanship behind one of Japan’s most beloved sake brands and experience the magic of winter in Niigata. (TabiEats)

When you're feeling down this Yatai's spirit lifts you up!

We hope this video from the always genki Yatai Keiji will lift your spirits! (Japanese Food Craftsman)