Sushiro Introduces Digital Conveyor Sushi in Okinawa

NAHA, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - Sushiro has introduced its digital sushi conveyor system, 'Digiro,' for the first time in Okinawa.

Launched on February 28th at the Naha Ameku branch, 'Digiro' digitally recreates the hallmark experience of sushi moving along a conveyor belt. Customers can browse the virtual sushi on-screen, tap their choices, and receive their order via a dedicated lane directly to their seat.

A customer who tried Digiro said: "It's fun to come with kids, and it makes for more conversation."

The large screen allows for ordering from both sides.

A group of six high school students remarked: "The screen splits in two, making it convenient for large groups."

An elderly man shared his thoughts: "My eyesight isn't great, so ordering used to be a struggle, but this system makes it much easier."

Digiro represents the evolution of conveyor belt sushi, adapting to modern needs.

"It's fun! It feels immersive and really cool." "It’s a sign of the times. Seeing real sushi might be more exciting, but we have to think about sustainability too."

Digiro has already been introduced at about 50 locations nationwide, and Sushiro plans to expand its rollout further.

Source: Okinawa News OTV