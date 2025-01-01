Kyoto University Graduates Celebrate in Cosplay

KYOTO, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - The graduation ceremony at Kyoto University was held on March 24th, where graduating students appeared in their customary creative costumes.

Roughly 2,800 students celebrated their big day, with some donning unique outfits as part of the university’s well-known tradition of costumed graduations.

One graduate dressed as Shohei Ohtani explained his outfit: "Since Ohtani is known for being a two-way player, I thought I’d reflect that by repeating two years. Ohtani has achieved things many thought were impossible, so I want to use my two repeated years as fuel to keep moving forward."

Another student wore a costume representing Japan’s so-called "1.03 million yen wall"—a reference to the income threshold that affects spousal tax benefits. "This is my costume to break the 1.03 million yen wall," the graduate said. "As we go out into society, I want us to break down all kinds of social barriers and help create a more livable world."

University President Nagahiro Minato encouraged the graduates by saying he hopes they will "soar into society as independent individuals equipped with freedom, cheerfulness, and a spirit of optimism."

Source: KTV NEWS