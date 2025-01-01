Illegal Logging Rife in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Jun 11 (News On Japan) - Illegal logging linked to construction projects has been uncovered in Kutchan, Hokkaido, with the cleared forest area reaching approximately 3.9 hectares. In the Tasumi district at the foot of Mount Yotei, a person believed to be of Chinese descent and a construction company had been carrying out logging and building activities since at least 2023.

The developers initially reported to Hokkaido authorities that the area of deforestation was 0.99 hectares. However, a subsequent investigation by the prefecture revealed that unauthorized logging had exceeded one hectare, the threshold set under the Forest Act requiring special permission. As a result, on June 5th, authorities issued a suspension recommendation to halt the construction work. Further interviews with related parties have since confirmed that the actual deforested area is nearly four times the reported figure, totaling around 3.9 hectares. The prefecture is now also examining whether the overall development may constitute a violation of the City Planning Act.

Source: HBCニュース 北海道放送