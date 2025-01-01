News On Japan
Trump Approves Nippon Steel's Acquisition of US Steel

WASHINGTON DC, Jun 14 (News On Japan) - Nippon Steel has announced that former President Trump has approved its planned acquisition of US Steel. On June 13th, Nippon Steel stated that Trump had given his approval to the "partnership" with US Steel. According to Nippon Steel executives, this effectively means Trump has authorized the full acquisition, making US Steel a wholly owned subsidiary.

Nippon Steel and US Steel also revealed that they have concluded a "national security agreement" with the US government to address security concerns. Under the agreement, the US government will hold special shares known as "golden shares," granting it veto power over key management decisions, including the appointment of US Steel's board members.

The agreement includes commitments by Nippon Steel to invest approximately 11 billion dollars, or about 1.6 trillion yen, by 2028, along with provisions covering domestic production and trade arrangements.

Prior to Nippon Steel's announcement, Trump had signed a presidential order revising a previous directive issued by former President Biden in January, which had blocked the acquisition. Trump's order stipulated that approval of the deal would require the conclusion of a national security agreement with the US government.

Mt. Fuji Sets Up Permanent Gate

A permanent gate has been installed at the Yamanashi Prefecture entrance to the fifth station of Mt. Fuji, unveiled on June 13. Authorities hope the new measure will help address the ongoing problem of reckless climbing attempts.

Otaru Redevelopment Plan Effectively Frozen

A former resort area in the Otamoi district of Otaru City has hit a major roadblock in its redevelopment plans. "This is the Otamoi coastline," explained a Ryugu Cruise guide. "There used to be a building here called Ryugukaku, a high-end restaurant. It's hard to believe."

Japan Approves Pension Reform

The Pension System Reform Law was passed and enacted at the Upper House plenary session on June 13th with majority support from the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito, the Constitutional Democratic Party and others.

Holding an Umbrella While Cycling to be Outlawed

Riding a bicycle while holding an umbrella, a practice often seen during the rainy season in Japan, poses significant danger as it becomes more frequent with the arrival of June rains.

Japan Moves to Grant Science Council Autonomy

The Diet has passed legislation to establish the Science Council of Japan as an independent corporation, separating it from direct government control.

Central Banks and Markets: A Perspective of Over 30 Years

A special feature focuses on central banks, markets, and politics from the perspective of over 30 years of experience, with veteran economist Ueno Yasunari offering his insights.

Trump Says America Holds Golden Share in US Steel

Former President Trump stated on June 12th that the United States holds a "golden share" in US Steel, in connection with Nippon Steel's planned acquisition of the company.

Seven-Eleven Brings Back 100 Yen Rice Balls

Seven-Eleven has revived its popular 100 yen rice ball promotion starting today, marking the first time in five years it has launched such a campaign despite soaring rice prices.

Japan Truck Makers Merge Operations

Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, two of Japan’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, have reached a long-delayed final agreement on their management integration.

Rice Shop Forced to Close as Price Surge Persists

As government rice stockpiles went on sale in Fukuoka, long lines formed outside stores even before opening hours. At the Mega Don Quijote in Nishi Ward, customers queued early on June 9th to purchase the reserve rice, with distribution beginning at 7 a.m.

Japan's January–March GDP Slightly Revised Up

Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) for the January to March quarter was slightly revised upward to an annualized contraction of 0.2%, the Cabinet Office announced on June 9th.

Japan Posts Current Account Surplus of 2.258 Trillion Yen in April

Japan’s current account posted a surplus of 2.258 trillion yen in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance. The current account, which reflects how much Japan earns from trade and investment with the rest of the world, remained in the black for the month.