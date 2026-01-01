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Honda Launches New EV for 3,390,200 Yen

TOKYO, May 21 (News On Japan) - Honda will launch a new compact electric vehicle in Japan as it seeks to expand EV sales and rebuild its four-wheel business following its first annual loss since listing.

The new small EV, scheduled to go on sale on May 22nd, can be charged rapidly in about 30 minutes and has a driving range of 274 kilometers on a single charge.

The vehicle is priced at 3,390,200 yen, and Honda said it has already received more than 5,000 reservations.

Honda fell into the red for the first time since its stock listing in its fiscal 2025 earnings, weighed down by losses related to a review of its EV business, making the recovery of its automobile operations an urgent priority.

In Japan, the company plans to introduce an EV version of its mainstay N-BOX minivehicle during 2028 as part of efforts to strengthen its domestic EV business.

Source: FNN

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