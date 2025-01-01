Kyoto Police Battle Electric Scooter Boom

News On Japan
KYOTO, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - As electric kick scooters spread rapidly and tourists crowd Kyoto’s streets, police are intensifying crackdowns on the growing number of traffic violations.

On the sidewalks, designated bicycle lanes and clear illustrations indicate where certain vehicles may operate, all aimed at preventing accidents. To further ensure safety, the Kyoto Prefectural Police actively approach foreign riders, providing careful explanations about traffic regulations and how to operate the scooters. One officer demonstrated how pressing a button can switch the scooter between modes.

At 11 a.m., an unmarked police car from the Traffic Mobile Unit patrolled the streets. They soon spotted a man in his 50s riding an electric kick scooter on the left-side sidewalk. The officer stopped him, explaining, "You cannot ride here unless your scooter is set to the low-speed mode." The scooters feature two modes: a flashing green light indicates the 6 km/h mode, allowing sidewalk use in designated areas, while a steady green light means the standard mode, which can reach speeds of 20 km/h and must be used on the road. Although the sidewalk allowed bicycle traffic, his scooter remained in standard mode. The man admitted he was aware of the 6 km/h mode but failed to switch, misunderstanding that the marked bicycle lane permitted his current setting. As there were no demerit points applied, he was fined 6,000 yen.

Electric kick scooters have become a common sight, especially since many rental services require no license and operate 24 hours a day. Riders can easily pick up and drop off scooters at approximately 900 designated ports throughout Kyoto. However, this convenience has led to an increase in violations, forcing police to intensify their patrols. "Because no license is required, many users are unfamiliar with the rules, so we focus on education and enforcement," said one officer.

By 3 p.m., with traffic volume increasing, another patrol spotted two riders—a man and a woman in their 40s—again using the sidewalk without switching to 6 km/h mode. Despite explanations, the pair remained frustrated. "We just rented it; give us a warning," they protested. Officers informed them that having passed a traffic test required to rent the scooters, ignorance of the rules was no excuse. After extended discussion, the two reluctantly returned their scooters to avoid further charges as usage fees accumulated during the prolonged stop. Still dissatisfied, they questioned whether officers were fulfilling quotas and why they were targeting scooters instead of cars. The officers calmly explained that protecting pedestrians takes priority. Eventually, the riders acknowledged their violations and were each fined 6,000 yen.

As night fell, additional concerns emerged. Just before midnight, officers encountered a university student in his 20s riding a scooter after drinking at a baseball game. Initially claiming to have consumed just one beer, he later admitted to drinking both beer and highballs. Although his blood alcohol level remained below the legal limit for enforcement, officers stressed the dangers of operating any vehicle after drinking, warning that such lax attitudes could lead to serious accidents.

Soon after, another incident occurred when officers noticed a man in his 30s in a suit riding a scooter on the sidewalk while clearly intoxicated. The man admitted to drinking from around 8 p.m. to 12:45 a.m., consuming about five large beers. His blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit for enforcement. The man explained that he assumed riding a scooter was safer than driving a car, but officers challenged this notion, asking how he would feel if his own child were struck by a drunk driver. Realizing the gravity of the situation, he agreed to return the scooter. As he moved to do so, however, he accidentally twisted the throttle, nearly causing a collision, which officers quickly averted. He now faces up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 500,000 yen.

The investigation revealed a common pattern: many users operate electric kick scooters without fully understanding traffic rules, lulled by the ease of access into a false sense of safety, leading to dangerous and often illegal behavior.

