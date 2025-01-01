Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in Seven Years with 500 Meter Plume

KYUSHU, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - The meteorological observatory announced in the evening that Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, has erupted. According to the observatory, the eruption occurred at 4:37 p.m., with a plume reaching 500 meters.

This marks the first eruption of Shinmoedake since June 2018, ending a seven-year period of dormancy.

Historical records trace Shinmoedake’s eruptions back several centuries, with some accounts noting significant activity as early as the Edo period. One of its most notable historical eruptions occurred in 1716–1717 during the Kyōhō era, when a major explosive event produced large amounts of volcanic ash and pyroclastic material that affected nearby communities. This eruption contributed to the local mythology and stories that circulated about the mountain’s raw power. Periods of quiescence were often punctuated by episodes of sudden activity, leading scientists to classify Shinmoedake as a highly unpredictable volcano. Throughout the 20th century, smaller eruptions continued to occur, but it was the 21st century that brought renewed global attention to Shinmoedake's volatile nature.

In January 2011, Shinmoedake experienced one of its most significant modern eruptions. The eruption was characterized by powerful explosions, ash columns reaching thousands of meters, and the formation of a lava dome within its crater. This event caused disruptions to air traffic, forced evacuations of nearby residents, and served as a powerful reminder of Japan’s ever-present volcanic risks. The 2011 eruption was closely monitored by the Japan Meteorological Agency and international volcanologists, providing valuable data on the behavior of lava dome growth and collapse mechanisms. After 2011, intermittent activity continued, including smaller eruptions and episodes of crater venting, but the volcano remained under close observation for several years as its internal pressures fluctuated.

In March 2018, Shinmoedake once again erupted with significant force. The eruption sent ash plumes soaring several kilometers into the sky, disrupted air travel in the region, and scattered volcanic material across nearby areas. This eruption followed several months of increasing seismic activity and ground deformation, which had signaled a potential buildup of magma beneath the volcano. Scientists noted that the pattern of activity appeared to reflect a reactivation of deeper magma chambers feeding the Kirishima complex, raising concerns about the possibility of further eruptions.

Despite these bursts of activity, Shinmoedake often returns to quiet periods lasting several years, as seen again after 2018. Yet the mountain’s underlying geological processes remain active, and its position within a tectonically active zone ensures that it continues to be closely monitored by Japan’s sophisticated volcanic observation systems.

Source: TBS