Russian Hiker Seriously Injured in Bear Attack in Western Tokyo

TOKYO, May 17 (News On Japan) - A Russian man in his 30s suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a bear while hiking on Mount Mutsuishi in Okutama Town, western Tokyo, at around 12:10 p.m. on May 17th, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and the Tokyo Fire Department.

The man sustained injuries to his arms and head and was airlifted to hospital by a fire department helicopter. Authorities said his injuries are serious.

The bear fled the scene following the attack, and its size and other characteristics remain unknown.

Okutama Town has installed traps to capture bears and is continuing patrols in cooperation with police. Authorities are urging hikers to carry bear bells or radios while climbing in the area.