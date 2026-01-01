Bear Appears Near Tokyo Homes and Schools

TOKYO, May 18 (News On Japan) - A bear sighting in a residential area of Hachioji, western Tokyo, at the end of April has heightened concerns among local residents as encounters involving bears continue to increase across Japan.

The bear was spotted on the night of April 29th in a neighborhood located just 5.5 kilometers from JR Hachioji Station, in an area surrounded by homes and near an elementary school.

Footage captured near a bamboo grove between residential properties showed a single bear slowly walking through the darkness. The animal briefly stopped as if sniffing the air before disappearing behind a wall.

Authorities identified the animal as an Asian black bear measuring more than one meter in length. According to the man who recorded the footage, the bear was discovered after he checked images from a sensor camera he had installed in the area.

"The last thing I expected was for a bear to appear on the camera," he said. "The box trap we set up was designed for wild boars, not bears. It may not be strong enough. If the trap were broken, there is also the possibility of injuries caused by an agitated bear."

Although no additional sightings have been confirmed in the roughly two weeks since the incident, concern among residents remains high.

A fourth-grade elementary school student living nearby said, "It was really frightening to think a bear could appear somewhere like this. The school told parents who could do so to accompany their children to and from school."

A father in his 40s said he now hopes his child returns home as quickly as possible after school. "We attached a buzzer to the school bag and gave the child a mobile phone, though I don't know how effective they really are. That's about all we can think of," he said.

Another resident in his 70s said he now wears a bell while walking along nearby roads. "I couldn't believe it at first," he said.

In response to the sighting, Hachioji City installed box traps near the area and issued warnings to nearby schools and residents. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has also stepped up measures, launching patrols by hunting association members from May 15th across six municipalities in the Tama region, including Hachioji, Ome, and Akiruno.

As concern over bears spreads, changes are also appearing at disaster prevention exhibitions.

At a disaster prevention trade show held at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, organizers introduced a new wildlife countermeasure zone for the first time, alongside the usual earthquake and flood disaster displays. Numerous anti-bear products were showcased at the event.

One company exhibited an "intrusion prevention mat" that delivers an electric shock when stepped on by a bear. A company representative said inquiries have surged beyond their original expectations.

"We're now receiving inquiries from companies that had never really considered bears before, from sectors completely different from what we originally targeted," the representative said. "We're definitely feeling the growing level of demand."

Another company introduced a portable bear deterrent device that uses light and sound to scare animals away. An AI-powered camera system capable of automatically detecting bears was also displayed. When activated, the system issues voice warnings such as: "Danger, danger. A bear is approaching the area. Please evacuate indoors and avoid moving alone."

Although both products have only been on the market for around two months, manufacturers said inquiries continue to pour in.

"We've even had consultations from police," one company official said. "There is interest from mountain inns, hotels, apartment complexes, and many other facilities."

As bear sightings expand into wider areas, demand for countermeasures continues to grow.

Related: Spring Bear Sightings Spread Across Japan

Source: TOKYO MX 報道局