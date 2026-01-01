News On Japan
Travel

Camera Captures Bear Tearing Through Hokkaido Neighborhood

HOKKAIDO, May 11 (News On Japan) - A brown bear was caught on camera running at high speed through a residential area in Hokkaido, as sightings of unusually large bears continue to spread across the region this spring.

Dashcam footage recorded at around midnight on May 8th in Yubetsu, located in Hokkaido’s Okhotsk region, showed the animal racing through a neighborhood street. The driver later alerted police.

Bear droppings were later found at three locations in the town between the early morning and sunrise hours, including near the main gate of Yubetsu High School.

The school suspended club activities while police increased patrols in the area.

“One resident said, ‘It’s true, those are bear tracks. I’ve lived here a long time and never seen anything like this.’”

Another resident added, “We often hear about bears appearing in the mountains farther away, but not around here.”

Town officials believe the droppings and footprints likely belong to the same young bear that recently became independent from its mother.

In nearby Okoppe, another giant bear was captured on camera approaching through a forest near homes on May 2nd. The animal appeared remarkably large despite having only recently emerged from hibernation, with footage showing its thick body swaying as it walked and its sharp claws clearly visible.

Another camera also captured the bear rubbing its back against a tree before wandering away.

“The bear was probably between 1.8 and 2 meters long and may have weighed 250 to 300 kilograms,” said wildlife observer Tetsuya Kurosawa, who filmed the footage.

Kurosawa, who has studied bears for around 20 years, said this year’s animals appear noticeably larger than usual.

“This year, many of the bears on camera look extremely fat,” Kurosawa said. “They are huge, with very round backsides. It makes you wonder what they have been eating.”

Reports of giant bears have continued across Hokkaido. In Tomamae, northern Hokkaido, a bear measuring 2.2 meters in length and weighing 330 kilograms was trapped and killed in April.

Experts say the bears’ massive size may be linked to access to calorie-rich crops before hibernation.

“Compared to just before hibernation, bears generally lose around 30% of their body weight over winter,” said Yoshikazu Sato, a professor at Rakuno Gakuen University who specializes in bear ecology. “Even a bear weighing over 400 kilograms before hibernation would not be unusual. The most likely explanation is that it consumed large amounts of corn grown as livestock feed.”

Sato warned that larger bears require greater amounts of food, increasing the likelihood they may return to farmland and populated areas.

“Compared with smaller bears, large bears need to eat much more,” Sato said. “If corn is more attractive to them than nuts and other food in the mountains, they will continue coming into fields.”

Authorities are urging residents to strengthen measures such as proper garbage management and the use of electric fencing to prevent bears from approaching populated areas.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo Chosen to Host Los Angeles Olympic Qualifying Series

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on May 7th that Tokyo has been selected as a host city for the Olympic Qualifying Series, where athletes will compete for places at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Camera Captures Bear Tearing Through Hokkaido Neighborhood

A brown bear was caught on camera running at high speed through a residential area in Hokkaido, as sightings of unusually large bears continue to spread across the region this spring.

Thousands Pull Sacred Logs Ahead of Ise Grand Shrine Renewal

The "Okihiki" ceremony, in which citizens transport timber to the Outer Shrine of Ise Grand Shrine ahead of its next Shikinen Sengu reconstruction seven years from now, began in Ise City, Mie Prefecture, on May 9th.

Middle East Tensions Push Up Prices of Cooking Oil and Fish

Rising tensions in the Middle East are beginning to affect not only fuel and transportation costs, but also the prices of everyday foods ranging from cooking oil and fish to onions, with experts warning that the impact could continue for at least another year even if fighting comes to an end.

Japan's Business Manager Visa Applications Plunge 96%

Applications for Japan’s "Business Manager" residency status, which is granted to foreign entrepreneurs launching businesses in the country, have fallen by approximately 96% following the tightening of screening standards introduced in October last year.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Tornado Spotted Over Ishigaki Island Waters

A tornado-like whirlwind was spotted on Ishigaki Island in Okinawa Prefecture on May 11th, with dramatic footage capturing the swirling gust as it moved through a port area while lifting seawater into the air.

Rice Terraces of Hyogo Reflect Mount Hyono

As rice planting season gets underway, a rare seasonal sight known as the “Upside-Down Hyono Mountain” has appeared in Yabu City, Hyogo Prefecture, where the image of Mount Hyono is reflected on the surface of flooded terraced rice fields.

Nankai Ferry: A Peaceful Sea Journey Unaffected by Traffic Jams

As ferries cut across the open waters between Wakayama and Tokushima during the Golden Week holidays, passengers aboard the Nankai Ferry found themselves enjoying a slower pace of travel far removed from Japan’s notorious highway congestion.

Japan Parade in New York Draws 50,000 Visitors

The fifth annual "Japan Parade" was held in Manhattan on May 9th, drawing large crowds as around 100 groups and approximately 2,700 participants showcased Japanese culture through martial arts performances, traditional dance, and cosplay.

Monkey Sightings Spread Across Kobe and Himeji

A series of monkey sightings has been reported across urban areas in Hyogo Prefecture, including Kobe and Himeji, with several residents injured after encounters with the animal, as investigators uncovered surprising details about the monkey’s behavior.

Massive Bears Roam Near Residential Areas Across Japan

Bear sightings are increasing across Japan earlier than usual this year, with multiple reports of unusually large and well-fed animals appearing near residential areas and tourist locations during the May holiday period, raising concerns over public safety and prompting calls for heightened caution.

Massive Bee Swarm Temporarily Halts Business in Asakusa

A massive swarm of honeybees suddenly appeared in Tokyo’s popular tourist district of Asakusa on May 3rd, causing alarm among restaurant owners, customers, and sightseers as the insects gathered around a busy izakaya near the heart of the area.

Sacred Pilgrimage Site Asks Visitors Not to Wear Revealing Clothing

Koyasan, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Wakayama Prefecture that has seen a steady rise in visitors from both Japan and overseas in recent years, is urging worshippers to avoid wearing revealing clothing as the summer season approaches, as temple authorities seek to preserve the dignity and spiritual atmosphere of one of Japan’s most revered religious centers.