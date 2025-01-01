News On Japan
Society

Three Teenagers Arrested for Robbery and Murder in Hiroshima Park

HIROSHIMA, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder after a man was killed in a park in Fuchu Town, Hiroshima Prefecture.

According to the Hiroshima Prefectural Police, two of the suspects, both males, voluntarily appeared at the Hiroshima East Police Station on the evening of June 22nd and were formally arrested the following day. The suspects are an 18-year-old woman from Matsuyama City in Ehime Prefecture, a 16-year-old boy from Aki District, and an 18-year-old man.

Investigators believe that on the night of April 12th, the three attacked Makoto Satomi, a 52-year-old company employee from Nerima Ward, Tokyo, striking his head and other areas with a hard object and killing him. They are suspected of stealing his smartphone and approximately 50,000 yen in cash.

The police have not disclosed whether the suspects have admitted to the charges. Authorities are investigating the details of the case, noting that the woman is believed to have been acquainted with Satomi for several years.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Koike Wins Third Term as Tokyo Governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has secured a third term after exit polls indicated a decisive victory, ensuring she will continue leading Japan’s capital for another four years.

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in Seven Years with 500 Meter Plume

The meteorological observatory announced in the evening that Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, has erupted. According to the observatory, the eruption occurred at 4:37 p.m., with a plume reaching 500 meters.

Why Japan’s Rice Prices Keep Climbing

The recent surge in rice prices has exposed a critical juncture in Japan's agricultural policy. While the government has begun releasing reserve stocks to address the prolonged spike, prices remain stubbornly high. Based on interviews with wholesalers and others accused of "hoarding," anchor Naomi Trauden investigates the factors behind the crisis.

Ancient Burial Artifacts Discovered In Japan's Largest Keyhole Tomb

A joint research team from Sakai City and Kokugakuin University announced on June 19th that they have confirmed the discovery of several burial artifacts from Daisen Kofun, Japan's largest keyhole-shaped tomb, which is managed by the Imperial Household Agency as the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku.

Nippon Steel Wins Control of US Steel

Nippon Steel has completed its acquisition of US Steel, spending approximately 2 trillion yen over a period of 18 months. Speaking at a press conference the day after the announcement, Chairman Hashimoto emphasized that "profitability and management flexibility have been secured."

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Three Teenagers Arrested for Robbery and Murder in Hiroshima Park

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder after a man was killed in a park in Fuchu Town, Hiroshima Prefecture.

Kobe High School Murderer's 18-Year Sentence Upheld

In the appeal trial of a former teenager accused of killing a high school student 15 years ago in Kobe, the Osaka High Court rejected the appeal and upheld the initial sentence of 18 years in prison.

Kyoto Police Battle Electric Scooter Boom

As electric kick scooters spread rapidly and tourists crowd Kyoto’s streets, police are intensifying crackdowns on the growing number of traffic violations.

Fifteen Members Of Dragon Sakura Gang Arrested For Ignoring Red Lights

Fifteen teenagers aged 15 to 18 have been arrested in Kanagawa for reckless driving, including weaving on motorcycles and ignoring traffic signals. The group, identified as members of the motorcycle gang Dragon Sakura, was seen driving through a busy intersection in Hiratsuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, blatantly ignoring red lights.

Ancient Burial Artifacts Discovered In Japan's Largest Keyhole Tomb

A joint research team from Sakai City and Kokugakuin University announced on June 19th that they have confirmed the discovery of several burial artifacts from Daisen Kofun, Japan's largest keyhole-shaped tomb, which is managed by the Imperial Household Agency as the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku.

Car Collides with Bear in Hokkaido

Hokkaido police have released video footage of an accident in Kushiro Town, Hokkaido, where a bear suddenly ran into the path of a car.

What Is Shunga? Japan’s Forbidden Erotic Art!

Now foreign people regard tentacles as just crazy porn from Japan, but it is part of our traditional culture. Look at this painting. This style is called shunga. It was painted by the famous Japanese artist Hokusai in 1840, over 200 years ago. He drew tentacles, and it has a history longer than Canada and almost as long as the United States. (Japanese Comedian Meshida)

Tokyo Ballet Instructor Allegedly Held and Touched Student for 30 Minutes

On the morning of June 17th, a man was led by police officers at the Mukojima Police Station in Tokyo, sending a sharp glare toward the cameras. The man was identified as 49-year-old Takeshi Kuratani, a former ballet instructor. He was arrested on suspicion of engaging in inappropriate conduct toward a female junior high school student at a ballet studio he operated in Sumida Ward, Tokyo.