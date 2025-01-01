Three Teenagers Arrested for Robbery and Murder in Hiroshima Park

HIROSHIMA, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder after a man was killed in a park in Fuchu Town, Hiroshima Prefecture.

According to the Hiroshima Prefectural Police, two of the suspects, both males, voluntarily appeared at the Hiroshima East Police Station on the evening of June 22nd and were formally arrested the following day. The suspects are an 18-year-old woman from Matsuyama City in Ehime Prefecture, a 16-year-old boy from Aki District, and an 18-year-old man.

Investigators believe that on the night of April 12th, the three attacked Makoto Satomi, a 52-year-old company employee from Nerima Ward, Tokyo, striking his head and other areas with a hard object and killing him. They are suspected of stealing his smartphone and approximately 50,000 yen in cash.

The police have not disclosed whether the suspects have admitted to the charges. Authorities are investigating the details of the case, noting that the woman is believed to have been acquainted with Satomi for several years.

Source: TBS