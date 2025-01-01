Over 400 Earthquakes in 6 Days Rattle Tokara Islands

KAGOSHIMA, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - More than 400 earthquakes have been recorded over six days in the Tokara Islands of Kagoshima Prefecture, unsettling residents and particularly affecting children, some of whom say they are now afraid to sleep at night. The seismic activity comes amid renewed volcanic activity at Shinmoedake, which erupted again on the morning of June 26th, straddling the border between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

On the morning of the eruption, volcanic ash coated vehicles, and visibility was sharply reduced in nearby areas. The eruption at Shinmoedake follows another one on June 22nd, the first in seven years, prompting authorities to raise the alert level from 2 to 3, restricting access to the mountain.

Meanwhile, in the southern waters of Kagoshima, the Tokara Islands have been experiencing an alarming frequency of earthquakes. The archipelago consists of 12 islands, of which seven are inhabited by a total of 669 people. The island of Akusekijima has been particularly affected, with 477 tremors observed over the six-day period ending at 9 p.m. on June 26th. The strongest quakes registered a seismic intensity of 4 on the Japanese scale, with six such occurrences recorded on Akusekijima alone.

There is no permanent doctor stationed on the island. In the event of injury or illness, residents must rely on emergency helicopter transport to Amami Oshima or Kagoshima City. The island’s only school serves 14 students from elementary to junior high levels. To ensure safety, students have been wearing helmets during class, and swimming lessons have been suspended due to the ongoing tremors.

The school's vice principal, who also teaches at the facility, expressed deep concern about the children’s mental state, noting that many are unsettled and fearful. One child said, "We don't know when a big earthquake will hit. It's scary to sleep." Others described waking up multiple times each night, saying, "Every time there's a tremor, we think, here it comes again."

Akusekijima lies approximately 250 kilometers south of Kagoshima City and is home to 89 residents. Its traditional 'Boze' ritual has been recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. Despite its rich natural environment, the island’s remote location makes access difficult, with only two ferry services per week from Kagoshima, taking around 10 hours.

Past tremors have also left a mark on the island. In 2021, a magnitude-5-level earthquake caused damage on Akusekijima, with items scattered in shops and houses. At the time, around 40 percent of residents evacuated to other areas. That year, over 300 quakes were recorded within a month. The current series of 477 quakes in just six days surpasses that total.

While no major damage has been reported so far, the repeated earthquakes continue to erode the residents’ sense of normalcy. Many hope that calm will return soon so that the children of the island can once again enjoy peaceful nights.

