Angola Pavilion Reopens at Osaka Expo

OSAKA, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - The Angola Pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo reopened on June 26th, marking its first day of operations in roughly two months after remaining closed since the day after the event opened.

The closure was due to unpaid construction fees among subcontractors, which led to work being suspended and the pavilion remaining shut. Although the construction and fire safety inspections have now been completed, payments reportedly remain unsettled.

According to those involved, an official opening ceremony is scheduled to take place as early as next week.

Meanwhile, tensions over unpaid construction fees continue to escalate, with affected subcontractors forming a "victims' group" to push for resolution.

