Angola Pavilion Reopens at Osaka Expo

OSAKA, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - The Angola Pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo reopened on June 26th, marking its first day of operations in roughly two months after remaining closed since the day after the event opened.

The closure was due to unpaid construction fees among subcontractors, which led to work being suspended and the pavilion remaining shut. Although the construction and fire safety inspections have now been completed, payments reportedly remain unsettled.

According to those involved, an official opening ceremony is scheduled to take place as early as next week.

Meanwhile, tensions over unpaid construction fees continue to escalate, with affected subcontractors forming a "victims' group" to push for resolution.

Source: KTV NEWS

POPULAR NEWS

Death Penalty Carried Out for Killing Nine in Zama

A man convicted of murdering nine people in one of Japan's most disturbing serial killing cases was executed on June 27th. Takahiro Shiraishi, 34, had been sentenced to death for robbery, rape, and murder in a case that came to light in October 2017 after police discovered nine dismembered bodies stored in coolers in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture. It marks the first execution under the Ishiba administration, following an order by Justice Minister Keishu Suzuki.

Over 400 Earthquakes in 6 Days Rattle Tokara Islands

More than 400 earthquakes have been recorded over six days in the Tokara Islands of Kagoshima Prefecture, unsettling residents and particularly affecting children, some of whom say they are now afraid to sleep at night. The seismic activity comes amid renewed volcanic activity at Shinmoedake, which erupted again on the morning of June 26th, straddling the border between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

Saitama Tops National English Rankings for Sixth Year

Saitama City has quietly emerged as Japan's undisputed leader in English education, with its junior high school students ranking first nationwide for six consecutive years. The secret lies in the city’s distinctive approach to classroom instruction.

World’s Largest Butterfly Fossil Found In Shinonsen

A fossil on permanent display at a museum in Shinonsen, Hyogo Prefecture, has been identified as a new species and confirmed to be the world’s largest butterfly fossil.

US Marine Gets 7 Years for Sexual Assault in Japan

A court in Japan has sentenced a US marine to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Okinawa last year.

MORE Travel NEWS

$25,000 Japan Airlines New First Class Flight | London - Tokyo

Today, I’m flying JAL First Class on the A350-1000, savoring fine Japanese cuisine, rare whiskies, and the quiet luxury of a private suite above the clouds. (Solo Solo Travel)

Osaka's Tallest Building in Yodoyabashi Opens With Sky Terrace

A new landmark building, the tallest in the Yodoyabashi area of Osaka, partially opened on June 23rd with its interior unveiled to the media. Rising 31 stories and approximately 150 meters high, the building, named Yodoyabashi Station One, is located in Chuo Ward and has quickly drawn attention for its commanding presence.

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in Seven Years with 500 Meter Plume

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that Shinmoedake, a volcano in the Kirishima mountain range spanning Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, erupted at 4:37 p.m. on June 22, sending a plume of ash 500 meters into the air.

Giant Ancient Trees Discovered in Yakushima

Deep in the World Heritage-listed island of Yakushima stands the Jomon Sugi, a massive cedar tree long seen as the island’s symbol. But recent coverage has revealed that there are several other trees rivaling or even exceeding its size.

Old Naha Market Site is Reborn

The clothing and goods sections of the Makishi Public Market in Naha, Okinawa, which were closed due to aging facilities, have been renovated and reborn as a new hub for the city.

Controversy Grows Over Kamakura Park Dog Ban

Most parks in Kamakura, a popular tourist destination in Kanagawa Prefecture known for landmarks such as Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine and Yuigahama Beach, have banned dogs, prompting mixed reactions from residents. The city's proximity to Tokyo makes it a desirable place to live, but recent regulations have drawn complaints from dog owners.

Tourists Flock to See Hokkaido's Sinking Phantom Bridge

The Taushubetsu River Bridge, an old arch bridge from the former National Railway Shihoro Line in Kamishihoro, Hokkaido, has once again begun to sink beneath the waters of Lake Nukabira this year.