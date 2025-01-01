News On Japan
Am I Being Arrested? Victim Speaks Out

OSAKA, Jun 29 (News On Japan) - A woman identifying herself as a pianist has spoken out after losing her entire savings to a sophisticated scam involving fake arrest warrants and impersonated officials.

Reiko Akutagawa, 32, fell victim to a new type of special fraud in May after receiving a phone call from a man claiming to be a detective with the Mie Prefectural Police. The caller accused her of selling a bank account for 150,000 yen, which had allegedly been used for money laundering, and claimed that usage fees had been transferred to her main bank account.

Although initially skeptical due to the international-looking phone number, Akutagawa checked the Mie police website and saw that the rest of the digits matched an actual contact number, which led her to trust the caller. The man then said he would pass her case to the Osaka Prefectural Police and hung up.

Moments later, a woman identifying herself as "Kondo Lisa" from the Osaka police’s Second Investigative Division contacted her via LINE video call. Kondo told Akutagawa she needed to verify her financial status in case she had sold a bank account out of financial desperation. During the exchange, Akutagawa was coerced into revealing the balances of all her bank accounts—totaling over 1.58 million yen—after being told that lying could result in legal consequences.

Kondo then sent her a PDF of a fabricated arrest warrant for "concealment of criminal proceeds," shocking Akutagawa. "Does this emergency arrest warrant mean I'm being arrested?" she asked during the call. Kondo responded that an investigation was needed to prove her innocence, and introduced a man claiming to be a prosecutor named Kamiya from the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office.

Despite her insistence that she had done nothing wrong, Kamiya questioned her aggressively and threatened her with arrest. He demanded she consolidate the money from her three accounts and transfer it to the Financial Services Agency, saying that the serial numbers of the bills would be used to prove her innocence. She was told that if she complied, her arrest warrant would be canceled.

Still on the call, she followed the instructions and transferred several million yen, only to realize shortly afterward that she had been scammed. The money was already gone—sent overseas.

Akutagawa later reflected, "If it had been just one phone call, I might have called the police immediately. But the calls just kept coming one after another, and I didn’t have time to think."

This case is part of a rising wave of scams that exploit fake identities of law enforcement and prosecutors. The pattern begins with a phone call from someone claiming to be from the police, warning that the victim’s account has been used for criminal activity. Then, under the guise of an investigation, the scammer switches to video calls and sends PDF files of fake arrest warrants.

What made this case more convincing was a link sent via LINE that directed Akutagawa to a fake police website, closely resembling the real one. The fake site contained a clickable "Case Lookup" button, which, after entering a code, displayed a customized arrest warrant filled with her personal details—information gleaned during the earlier calls.

Police warn that these scam tactics have become increasingly sophisticated. The number of fraud cases involving similar methods has risen sharply, with approximately 3.7 billion yen lost across around 370 cases from January to May this year alone. Notably, many victims are now in their teens to 30s, marking a shift from previous fraud schemes like "It's me" scams that typically targeted the elderly.

Source: YOMIURI

POPULAR NEWS

Japan’s Best Fireworks Artist Dazzles Osaka Sky at Expo

Omagari’s renowned fireworks, crafted by Japan’s top pyrotechnician, lit up the night sky above Osaka on June 28th as part of the Japan Fireworks Expo held during the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025.

H2A Rocket’s Final Launch

H2A Rocket No. 50, the final unit of Japan’s long-running flagship launch vehicle series, was successfully launched in the early hours of June 29th from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Death Penalty Carried Out for Killing Nine in Zama

A man convicted of murdering nine people in one of Japan's most disturbing serial killing cases was executed on June 27th. Takahiro Shiraishi, 34, had been sentenced to death for robbery, rape, and murder in a case that came to light in October 2017 after police discovered nine dismembered bodies stored in coolers in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture. It marks the first execution under the Ishiba administration, following an order by Justice Minister Keishu Suzuki.

Saitama Tops National English Rankings for Sixth Year

Saitama City has quietly emerged as Japan's undisputed leader in English education, with its junior high school students ranking first nationwide for six consecutive years. The secret lies in the city’s distinctive approach to classroom instruction.

World’s Largest Butterfly Fossil Found In Shinonsen

A fossil on permanent display at a museum in Shinonsen, Hyogo Prefecture, has been identified as a new species and confirmed to be the world’s largest butterfly fossil.

MORE Society NEWS

Sapporo Braces for Crematorium Bottlenecks

As Japan enters a full-fledged "mass-death society," even cremation may be delayed by days. In Sapporo, the number of annual cremations is expected to reach approximately 32,800 by fiscal 2054. Meanwhile, demand is growing for easier-to-manage burial methods such as tree burials at cemeteries.

Six Arrested over Modified Lamborghini

A Lamborghini sports car modified to shoot flames from its exhaust was fraudulently passed through vehicle inspection without proper testing, leading to the arrest of six people including a custom shop owner and a senior inspector.

US Marine Gets 7 Years for Sexual Assault in Japan

A court in Japan has sentenced a US marine to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Okinawa last year.

Police Target Drift Racers

Police have conducted a major crackdown at Yokohama’s Daikoku Parking Area, a popular gathering spot for street racers, uncovering dozens of illegally modified cars and confronting drivers who offered a range of dubious excuses.

Woman Reports Molestation on Hankyu Train via Chatbot

Kyoto police have presented certificates of appreciation to two Hankyu Railway staff members for their prompt response to a molestation report, which led to a swift arrest.

Naked Man Re-Arrested for Attempted Murder

A man who allegedly committed more than 20 crimes and accidents across Saitama Prefecture in April has been re-arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after crashing his car into a motorcyclist in an apparent murder attempt.

Three Teenagers Arrested for Robbery and Murder in Hiroshima Park

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder after a man was killed in a park in Fuchu Town, Hiroshima Prefecture.