T-Shirt Saying 'I Refuse To Be Interrogation' Confiscated

OSAKA, Jul 02 (News On Japan) - A man being held in detention has filed a lawsuit against Osaka Prefecture, claiming police violated his right to remain silent by confiscating a T-shirt bearing the phrase "I refuse to be interrogated."

According to the complaint, the man had been detained at Habikino Police Station in December last year on suspicion of abandoning a dependent, resulting in death. While exercising his right to silence, he wore a T-shirt stating "I refuse to be interrogated," which was then taken by officers.

The man and his legal team filed the lawsuit on July 1st, seeking 3.85 million yen in damages from the prefectural government, arguing that the seizure infringed upon his constitutional rights.

Attorney Ado Matsumoto stated, "I believe Osaka police seized the T-shirt with the phrase 'I refuse to be interrogated' as a deliberate act to prevent the suspect from remaining silent."

The Osaka Prefectural Police commented, "We will respond appropriately once we receive the complaint."

Source: KTV NEWS

