Ohtani’s Dog Decopin Featured in Rice Art

HYOGO, Jul 02 (News On Japan) - In Toyooka City, Hyogo Prefecture, a rice field artwork featuring Decopin—the pet dog of Shohei Ohtani from Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers—has drawn attention, with the image created using green rice plants and ornamental varieties that turn white and red.

The artwork is part of an annual project produced by a nearby hotel in cooperation with local farmers.

This year, however, a shortage of rice prompted organizers to reduce the size of the design and give priority to harvesting.

"It’s really cute," said one visitor.

Another commented, "You can clearly see it when looking from above."

The rice field art is expected to remain at its best through mid-July.

Source: KTV NEWS

Hoshoryu Celebrates Yokozuna Promotion

Hoshoryu, who was promoted to the 74th yokozuna after the January Grand Sumo Tournament, held a celebration party on Sunday in Tokyo to mark his official promotion.

Ippei Mizuhara Turns Self In to Begin Jail Time

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter convicted of fraudulently transferring approximately 2.5 billion yen from Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani's bank account, has turned himself in and begun serving his prison sentence.

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Resigns from Sumo Association

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Sho, 40, held a press conference in Tokyo on June 9th to announce his resignation from the Japan Sumo Association and to outline his future plans. The association had already stated on June 2nd that it would formally accept his resignation on the 9th.

Farewell to Shigeo Nagashima: Sadaharu Oh and Hideki Matsui Pay Tribute

Shigeo Nagashima, known affectionately as "Mr. Professional Baseball," was remembered at his funeral in Tokyo on June 8th, following his death from pneumonia on June 3rd at age 89.

Shigeo Nagashima, Symbol of Japan’s Golden Age of Baseball, Dies at 89

Shigeo Nagashima, one of Japan’s most iconic postwar figures and known as "Mr. Pro Baseball," has died at the age of 89, it was learned on June 3rd. A native of Chiba Prefecture, Nagashima helped define an era of professional baseball and became a national hero.

Toyota's Liquid Hydrogen Car Completes 24-Hour Endurance Race

Toyota's hydrogen engine vehicle, which competed in a 24-hour endurance race over the weekend, is continuing to evolve with the aim of mass production.

Toyota to Enter Racing Kart Business

Toyota Motor has announced plans to enter the racing kart business, positioning the move as a strategic step toward preparing the next generation for the future of the automobile industry.