Ohtani’s Dog Decopin Featured in Rice Art

HYOGO, Jul 02 (News On Japan) - In Toyooka City, Hyogo Prefecture, a rice field artwork featuring Decopin—the pet dog of Shohei Ohtani from Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers—has drawn attention, with the image created using green rice plants and ornamental varieties that turn white and red.

The artwork is part of an annual project produced by a nearby hotel in cooperation with local farmers.

This year, however, a shortage of rice prompted organizers to reduce the size of the design and give priority to harvesting.

"It’s really cute," said one visitor.

Another commented, "You can clearly see it when looking from above."

The rice field art is expected to remain at its best through mid-July.

