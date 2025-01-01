Trump Doubts Trade Deal with Japan, Hints at 30–35% Tariffs

WASHINGTON DC, Jul 02 (News On Japan) - U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed doubts about reaching a trade agreement with Japan and hinted at the possibility of imposing tariffs of 30% to 35%.

"We've been negotiating with Japan, but I doubt we can make a deal," Trump said on July 1st. "They're very tough, and they've been spoiled."

Trump also voiced frustration with Japan’s trade stance, saying, "They don't import American rice, and they don't import our cars." He signaled that if talks break down, he might unilaterally impose high tariffs, stating there is a possibility of placing tariffs "from 30% to 35%" on Japanese imports.

He also acknowledged the difficulty of finalizing an agreement by the informal deadline of July 9th, suggesting that negotiations may not reach a conclusion in time.

Source: TBS