Two Strong Earthquakes Hit Akusekijima, Triggering Landslides and Evacuations

KAGOSHIMA, Jul 07 (News On Japan) - Seismic activity remains intense in waters off the Tokara Islands, where two earthquakes measuring upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale struck in quick succession after 2 p.m. on July 6th.

Footage taken at the time of the quake on Akusekijima shows a port breakwater in the foreground, while a cliff along the coastline in the background collapses, raising a large cloud of dust.

According to the Toshima Village Office, all 28 residents on Akusekijima were confirmed safe with no injuries reported.

The village has initiated voluntary evacuations for those wishing to leave the island. Two days ago, the first group of 13 residents evacuated from Akusekijima to Kagoshima City.

A reporter on the scene stated: "This is Kagoshima Port in Kagoshima City. A ferry carrying the second group of evacuees is expected to arrive shortly. The vessel departed this morning after stopping at Akusekijima and Kodakarajima, and is transporting a total of 46 people. Upon arrival, the evacuees will be accommodated in hotels or with relatives arranged by the village."

Toshima Village has experienced a series of quakes over the past week, including one measuring lower 6, three at upper 5, and three at lower 5, with Akusekijima at the center of the activity.

In response, two doctors and one nurse have been dispatched to the island to provide physical and mental health support for residents.

