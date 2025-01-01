News On Japan
Travel

Why Are More Vietnamese People Moving to Nishinari, Osaka?

OSAKA, Jul 08 (News On Japan) - In Osaka’s Nishinari Ward, a district long known for its day laborers and working-class character, an increasing number of Vietnamese residents are beginning to reshape the local community. Along the Tobita Hondori shopping street—home to roughly 200 karaoke-style pubs, many of them operated by Chinese nationals—more than a dozen new establishments run by Vietnamese immigrants have opened in recent years.

Many of the workers are Vietnamese students attending nearby Japanese language schools. Earning hourly wages of 1,200 to 1,500 yen, they are drawn to the area by relatively low rents and convenient transportation access. As a result, more Vietnamese people are choosing to live in Nishinari, and the community is becoming increasingly rooted. Vietnamese grocery stores and secondhand shops have emerged, supporting daily life and signaling a shift toward long-term settlement. Many young residents hope to pursue higher education or employment in Japan, further solidifying this trend.

While some local leaders highlight Nishinari’s long-standing openness to outsiders, not all residents are comfortable with the rapid demographic changes. Concerns have surfaced over cultural differences and potential conflicts. An NPO working to support the Vietnamese community stresses the need for frameworks that allow both locals and foreign residents to live together in safety and mutual understanding.

On the ground, the changes are unmistakable. A walk through the shopping street reveals Vietnamese restaurants, grocers, and even birthday celebrations for newborns—events attended entirely by Vietnamese families who have formed strong bonds in Japan. One restaurant owner noted that Nishinari is attractive for its affordability, accessibility, and proximity to schools.

According to a local Japanese-language school, around 80% of its Vietnamese graduates go on to enter vocational schools or universities in Japan, with many eventually settling into jobs and staying in the country.

The head of the shopping street association emphasized that Nishinari has long been a place that welcomes people from other areas, which helps ease the integration of foreigners. Even so, some Japanese residents voice hesitation. One said, "Trouble is always a concern. When businesses pop up without a shared understanding of our culture, it can stir up tension."

As foreign tourism also brings more diversity into Nishinari, the district faces an urgent question: how to build a community that welcomes newcomers while maintaining harmony. The NPO helping Vietnamese residents believes the key lies in creating inclusive safety and support systems—not only for Vietnamese people, but for all foreigners who come to live in Japan.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in 7 Years

A major eruption occurred at Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, marking the volcano’s first eruption in seven years. The eruption came as a series of earthquakes continued in the Tokara Islands.

Emperor Visits Mongolia’s Waterworks in Ulaanbaatar Slums

While visiting Mongolia, the Emperor of Japan toured a water facility in Ulaanbaatar that receives support from Japan.

Should Foreigners Be Restricted from Buying Homes in Japan?

As Japan's Upper House election approaches, party leaders debated whether restrictions should be placed on foreign property ownership. Amid soaring housing prices—especially in Tokyo where secondhand condominium prices now exceed 100 million yen—seven of the eight major political parties expressed support for some form of regulation on foreign homebuyers.

Emperor and Empress Arrive in Mongolia for First Official Visit

The Emperor and Empress have arrived in Mongolia for their first official visit to the country as Japan’s imperial couple.

Unfounded Rumor of Major Disaster in Japan Spreads

A rumor predicting a major disaster in Japan this July has spread widely in Hong Kong, prompting a sharp drop in inbound tourism from the region and even flight suspensions.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Why Are More Vietnamese People Moving to Nishinari, Osaka?

In Osaka’s Nishinari Ward, a district long known for its day laborers and working-class character, an increasing number of Vietnamese residents are beginning to reshape the local community. Along the Tobita Hondori shopping street—home to roughly 200 karaoke-style pubs, many of them operated by Chinese nationals—more than a dozen new establishments run by Vietnamese immigrants have opened in recent years.

Pokémon and Splash Parade Take Over USJ This Summer

Universal Studios Japan is rolling out a packed summer lineup in 2025 with its high-energy “No Limit! Summer Splash Parade” held daily from 11 a.m. Popular characters including Pikachu, Charizard, My Melody, Kuromi, Mario, and Minions will join the parade, thrilling visitors with powerful water sprays from floats and crew members.

Two Strong Earthquakes Hit Akusekijima, Triggering Landslides and Evacuations

Seismic activity remains intense in waters off the Tokara Islands, where two earthquakes measuring upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale struck in quick succession after 2 p.m. on July 6th.

Island Hopping In Hiroshima | 4-day trip

In this video, we explore a few standout spots in and around Hiroshima - from local culture and cuisine in Takehara, to meeting rabbits on Okunoshima, biking through scenic Etajima, and diving into Saijo’s sake culture. (japan-guide.com)

4 Local Trains on the Way to Sasebo, Nagasaki

This video is about 4 trains I took on the way to Sasebo and the city stoll in the city. (Tokyo Kenchan)

Jurassic World in Real Life? Discover the Dinosaur City in Japan! Fukui Station

In this video, we explore the amazing dinosaur-themed spots around Fukui Station, one of the most unique train stations in Japan! From life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that roar and move, to dinosaur benches, murals, and even clocks — it feels like stepping into a mini Jurassic Park right in the city center! (Hi Japan)

Unfounded Rumor of Major Disaster in Japan Spreads

A rumor predicting a major disaster in Japan this July has spread widely in Hong Kong, prompting a sharp drop in inbound tourism from the region and even flight suspensions.

Tokara Islands Hit by Strong Quakes

A seismic swarm continues to rattle the Tokara Islands off Kagoshima Prefecture, where more than 1,000 earthquakes have been recorded since June 21st. A magnitude 5.5 quake reaching a seismic intensity of 6-lower struck the region at around 4:13 p.m. on July 3rd.