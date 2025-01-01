Why Are More Vietnamese People Moving to Nishinari, Osaka?

OSAKA, Jul 08 (News On Japan) - In Osaka’s Nishinari Ward, a district long known for its day laborers and working-class character, an increasing number of Vietnamese residents are beginning to reshape the local community. Along the Tobita Hondori shopping street—home to roughly 200 karaoke-style pubs, many of them operated by Chinese nationals—more than a dozen new establishments run by Vietnamese immigrants have opened in recent years.

Many of the workers are Vietnamese students attending nearby Japanese language schools. Earning hourly wages of 1,200 to 1,500 yen, they are drawn to the area by relatively low rents and convenient transportation access. As a result, more Vietnamese people are choosing to live in Nishinari, and the community is becoming increasingly rooted. Vietnamese grocery stores and secondhand shops have emerged, supporting daily life and signaling a shift toward long-term settlement. Many young residents hope to pursue higher education or employment in Japan, further solidifying this trend.

While some local leaders highlight Nishinari’s long-standing openness to outsiders, not all residents are comfortable with the rapid demographic changes. Concerns have surfaced over cultural differences and potential conflicts. An NPO working to support the Vietnamese community stresses the need for frameworks that allow both locals and foreign residents to live together in safety and mutual understanding.

On the ground, the changes are unmistakable. A walk through the shopping street reveals Vietnamese restaurants, grocers, and even birthday celebrations for newborns—events attended entirely by Vietnamese families who have formed strong bonds in Japan. One restaurant owner noted that Nishinari is attractive for its affordability, accessibility, and proximity to schools.

According to a local Japanese-language school, around 80% of its Vietnamese graduates go on to enter vocational schools or universities in Japan, with many eventually settling into jobs and staying in the country.

The head of the shopping street association emphasized that Nishinari has long been a place that welcomes people from other areas, which helps ease the integration of foreigners. Even so, some Japanese residents voice hesitation. One said, "Trouble is always a concern. When businesses pop up without a shared understanding of our culture, it can stir up tension."

As foreign tourism also brings more diversity into Nishinari, the district faces an urgent question: how to build a community that welcomes newcomers while maintaining harmony. The NPO helping Vietnamese residents believes the key lies in creating inclusive safety and support systems—not only for Vietnamese people, but for all foreigners who come to live in Japan.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS