Japan Deploys Osprey to New Saga Base

SAGA, Jul 10 (News On Japan) - The Ground Self-Defense Force has deployed its first V-22 Osprey to a newly opened base in Saga, with all 17 aircraft to be relocated from Chiba by mid-August as part of Japan’s shift to strengthen defense in the southwest region.

The remaining 16 Ospreys currently stationed at the temporary deployment site in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, are expected to be transferred to Saga by mid-August. Once the relocation is complete, all 17 aircraft will be based in Saga.

The deployment is part of Japan’s broader strategic shift to bolster defense capabilities in the southwestern region, including Kyushu and Okinawa. The tilt-rotor Ospreys are intended to facilitate rapid transport of personnel to remote islands in the event of an emergency.

Source: Kyodo