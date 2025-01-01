News On Japan
Japan Deploys Osprey to New Saga Base

SAGA, Jul 10 (News On Japan) - The Ground Self-Defense Force has deployed its first V-22 Osprey to a newly opened base in Saga, with all 17 aircraft to be relocated from Chiba by mid-August as part of Japan’s shift to strengthen defense in the southwest region.

The remaining 16 Ospreys currently stationed at the temporary deployment site in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, are expected to be transferred to Saga by mid-August. Once the relocation is complete, all 17 aircraft will be based in Saga.

The deployment is part of Japan’s broader strategic shift to bolster defense capabilities in the southwestern region, including Kyushu and Okinawa. The tilt-rotor Ospreys are intended to facilitate rapid transport of personnel to remote islands in the event of an emergency.

Source: Kyodo

UNESCO Sides with Japan on Gunkanjima Heritage Dispute

Japan’s position on its handling of World Cultural Heritage sites, including Gunkanjima (Battleship Island) in Nagasaki City, has been upheld by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which rejected South Korea’s demand for a renewed review of Japan’s efforts.

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in 7 Years

A major eruption occurred at Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, marking the volcano’s first eruption in seven years. The eruption came as a series of earthquakes continued in the Tokara Islands.

Emperor Visits Mongolia’s Waterworks in Ulaanbaatar Slums

While visiting Mongolia, the Emperor of Japan toured a water facility in Ulaanbaatar that receives support from Japan.

Should Foreigners Be Restricted from Buying Homes in Japan?

As Japan's Upper House election approaches, party leaders debated whether restrictions should be placed on foreign property ownership. Amid soaring housing prices—especially in Tokyo where secondhand condominium prices now exceed 100 million yen—seven of the eight major political parties expressed support for some form of regulation on foreign homebuyers.

Immigration Policy Debate Focuses on Labor Shortage and Social Friction

With Japan facing a labor shortage due to its aging population, immigration policy has emerged as a key issue in the upcoming Upper House election in July. On July 9th, the topic was discussed in depth by news program “It!”, which highlighted public concerns and political stances regarding the role of foreign nationals in Japanese society.

Should Foreigners Be Restricted from Buying Homes in Japan?

As Japan's Upper House election approaches, party leaders debated whether restrictions should be placed on foreign property ownership. Amid soaring housing prices—especially in Tokyo where secondhand condominium prices now exceed 100 million yen—seven of the eight major political parties expressed support for some form of regulation on foreign homebuyers.

Trump Doubts Trade Deal with Japan, Hints at 30–35% Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed doubts about reaching a trade agreement with Japan and hinted at the possibility of imposing tariffs of 30% to 35%.

Trump Again Slams Japan for Auto Trade Imbalance, Refuses Tariff Concessions

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again voiced strong dissatisfaction with Japan over automobile tariffs, a key issue in ongoing trade talks between the two countries, criticizing Japan for not importing American cars and calling the situation unfair.

Former Abe Faction Officially Dissolves After Political Funds Scandal

The former Abe faction of the Liberal Democratic Party has officially dissolved after submitting a dissolution notice as a political organization to the Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications. The faction had already decided to disband in January 2024 in response to a series of political funds scandals.

Japan Remembers Eighty Years After the Battle of Okinawa

Okinawa Prefecture observed its annual Day of Remembrance on June 23rd, commemorating the more than 200,000 Japanese and American lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa during the final stages of the Pacific War.

Japanese Nationals Start Evacuation from Israel

As the exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran continues, the evacuation of Japanese nationals from Israel has commenced.

Four Arrested in Corruption Case Over Bid Rigging for Kiryu City Hall Construction

In a case involving bid rigging for the construction of a new city hall in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, four individuals, including a member of the Gunma Prefectural Assembly, have been arrested for allegedly undermining the fairness of the bidding process.