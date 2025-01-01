Typhoon No. 26 Weakens but May Bring Heavy Rain to Okinawa

NAHA, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - At 3 p.m. on November 10th, Typhoon No. 26 (Fung-wong), a large tropical system, was moving west-northwest across the South China Sea. It has weakened from its previous strength but is expected to shift its path northward and then eastward, passing near Taiwan before approaching Okinawa.

As the typhoon interacts with a stationary front, weather conditions are forecast to worsen from November 11th. Rainfall is likely to intensify across Okinawa and the Amami region as the front becomes more active, raising concerns of localized heavy rain and strong winds in affected areas.

Source: ウェザーニュース