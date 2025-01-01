News On Japan
Typhoon No. 26 Weakens but May Bring Heavy Rain to Okinawa

NAHA, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - At 3 p.m. on November 10th, Typhoon No. 26 (Fung-wong), a large tropical system, was moving west-northwest across the South China Sea. It has weakened from its previous strength but is expected to shift its path northward and then eastward, passing near Taiwan before approaching Okinawa.

As the typhoon interacts with a stationary front, weather conditions are forecast to worsen from November 11th. Rainfall is likely to intensify across Okinawa and the Amami region as the front becomes more active, raising concerns of localized heavy rain and strong winds in affected areas.

Source: ウェザーニュース

China Advises Against Travel to Japan

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory on November 14th, urging Chinese citizens to avoid visiting Japan for the time being, citing “serious safety risks” to Chinese nationals following Prime Minister Takaichi’s remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.

Fujii Becomes Youngest Lifetime Triple Crown Holder in Shogi History

Shogi champion Sota Fujii, who defended his title in the prestigious Ryuo Tournament, expressed his joy on November 11th after becoming the youngest player in history to qualify for the lifetime title of "Eisei Ryuo" (Lifetime Ryuo).

Japan Plans to Triple Departure Tax to 3,000 Yen

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy committee has drafted a resolution calling on the government to raise the “departure tax” to secure funds for overtourism countermeasures. The proposal seeks to increase the current 1,000 yen per-person levy to 3,000 yen, and to set the rate at 5,000 yen for travelers using business class or higher.

Tokyo Issues Influenza Epidemic Warning for First Time in 16 Years

Tokyo Metropolitan Government issued an influenza epidemic warning on November 13th after the number of reported cases reached the alert threshold, marking the first such announcement in November in 16 years.

Russia Bans 30 More Japanese Nationals

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced on November 11th that it has decided to impose an indefinite entry ban on 30 Japanese nationals as a countermeasure against what it called Japan’s “hostile policies” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Spectacular Aurora Turns Hokkaido’s Night Sky Red, With More to Come

An aurora colored the night sky red over Hokkaido on November 12th, offering a rare sight for residents and visitors. Footage from Kushiro Town captured the sky gradually glowing red as waves of light curved and streamed across the horizon, painting a vivid display.

Stunning Views of Ancient Tombs From the Sky

A sightseeing hot air balloon offering aerial views of the World Heritage-listed Daisen Kofun in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, has drawn more than 7,000 visitors within its first month of operation.

Expo Site One Month After Closing Captured From Helicopter

About one month after the Expo’s closing, a guerrilla live broadcast showed the site as seen from a helicopter. This footage has now been released as an archived video, offering a rare aerial look at the grounds one month after the event’s conclusion.

Mysterious Hole In Hokkaido Mountains Revealed

Aerial images of Hokkaido showed a solitary round “hole” in the mountains near Mt. Yotei, leading a reporting team to Kyogoku Town where an unpaved forest road ended at a dam and, beyond a locked gate and warning signs, at a restricted facility on a ridge that turned out to be a perfectly circular reservoir built on the mountaintop.

Tokyu Operates Special “Green Train”

A special train designed to resemble a park filled with greenery ran on Tokyu lines in Tokyo, transforming the interior of an ordinary carriage into a lush, nature-themed space.

Eikando Temple in Kyoto Lights Up 3,000 Maple Trees

A special nighttime viewing has begun at Eikando, one of Kyoto’s most famous spots for autumn foliage, where visitors can now enjoy a breathtaking illumination of maple trees.

Autumn Leaves Light Up Gifu Highway

Autumn foliage has reached its peak along the Hida-Mino Seseragi Highway, which connects Takayama City and Gujo City in Gifu Prefecture.

Winter Price Hikes Hit Preparations for Snow Season

As snow approaches, auto supply stores in Sapporo are entering their busiest period of tire changes.