News On Japan
Education

Bonbon Drop Stickers Spark Frenzy

TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - A craze for puffy, glossy Bonbon Drop Stickers is spreading rapidly among elementary and junior high school students, turning these colorful seals into one of the most sought-after items of the season while also emerging as an unexpected communication tool for families.

The stickers, known for their rounded shape and shiny surface, have captivated children nationwide. Third-grade students say they enjoy decorating their own sticker books and trading designs with friends, but the boom has grown so intense that many parents are struggling to find them. One mother of a third-grader explained that the shelves are constantly empty, describing the items as essentially sold out.

Reporters spent nearly two hours searching before learning that a shop in Tokyo’s Shibuya district still carried the stickers, and shelves were packed with hard-to-find varieties. One parent who had finally secured a set said he rushed over during his lunch break because he wanted to see his daughter’s delighted reaction after school.

The Bonbon Drop Sticker trend is now drawing in entire families. One couple with a third-grade daughter said the stickers have become part of their nightly routine, with everyone bringing out their collections after dinner and trading them around the table. The father, who initially had no interest in stickers, began making his own sticker book as a way to connect with his daughter, which led to more frequent conversations and shared activities.

Their fourth-grade son has also joined in, creating his own sticker book after watching his sister. The parents say the trend has unexpectedly become a tool that helps the whole family enjoy time together.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tensions Persist in Japan-China Relations

Tensions between Japan and China showed no sign of easing on November 18th after bureau-level talks in Beijing, where the Chinese side again demanded that Prime Minister Takaichi retract a parliamentary remark regarding a Taiwan contingency, prompting a firm rebuttal from the Japanese delegation.

Storm Clouds, Hail and Thunder Threaten Japan’s Coasts

Although the winter weather pattern is easing today on November 19th, bringing clear skies to some regions, forecasters warn that coastal areas may still face sudden bursts of rain, snow, and severe convection driven by rapidly developing thunderclouds.

Japan Is Facing an Unprecedented Surge in Bear Attacks

A reporting team found itself face to face with a bear while investigating the sharp rise in bear-related incidents that has left 13 people dead this year.

Sakurajima Erupts, Sending Plume 4,400 Meters High and Disrupting Flights

Sakurajima erupted in the early hours on October (date not provided in source), sending a plume of ash soaring to 4,400 meters above the crater, the first time it has exceeded 4,000 meters since October last year, with volcanic rocks reaching as far as the sixth station on the mountainside as the volcano continued erupting intermittently throughout the morning and caused ash to fall over Kagoshima Airport, where a thin layer accumulated on aircraft.

JAL Cabin Crew Get OK to Wear Sneakers

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new policy starting November 13th allowing its cabin crew and ground staff who serve customers at airports to wear sneakers during work hours.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Hokkaido Launches Space Industry Fair Targeting Students

Hokkaido hosted a company briefing session in Sapporo aimed at students and career changers on November 19th as part of an effort to energize the region’s space-related industries.

Bonbon Drop Stickers Spark Frenzy

A craze for puffy, glossy Bonbon Drop Stickers is spreading rapidly among elementary and junior high school students, turning these colorful seals into one of the most sought-after items of the season while also emerging as an unexpected communication tool for families.

What Lies Behind the Surge of Inappropriate Childcare

Cases of inappropriate childcare are emerging across the country, and a recent incident in Higashi-Osaka has renewed concerns about how young children are being treated in nurseries.

Kyoto University Grounds Closed After Possible Bear Sighting

Kyoto Sangyo University has suspended access to its athletics grounds after a report of an animal resembling a bear was made near the facility in Kyoto City.

Tokyo Issues Influenza Epidemic Warning for First Time in 16 Years

Tokyo Metropolitan Government issued an influenza epidemic warning on November 13th after the number of reported cases reached the alert threshold, marking the first such announcement in November in 16 years.

63.5% of Non-Attending Students Unaware of Online Attendance System

A recent survey has revealed that many students who do not attend school and their parents are unaware of Japan’s "online attendance" system, which allows remote learning to count as official attendance.

From Rock Bottom to Farming

After a painful divorce that nearly tore his family apart, Kenji Kataoka quit his stable job and began a new life as a sweet potato farmer in Kōka, Shiga Prefecture. The single father has spent the past two years working the fields while caring for his teenage son, Sōshi, who stopped attending school in elementary years. As the family faces its second harvest season, small changes begin to appear in their lives.

Japan’s Largest Shogi Tournament for Children Draws 2,500 in Osaka

Japan’s largest shogi tournament for children in elementary school and younger was held in Osaka on November 9th.