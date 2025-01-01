Bonbon Drop Stickers Spark Frenzy

TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - A craze for puffy, glossy Bonbon Drop Stickers is spreading rapidly among elementary and junior high school students, turning these colorful seals into one of the most sought-after items of the season while also emerging as an unexpected communication tool for families.

The stickers, known for their rounded shape and shiny surface, have captivated children nationwide. Third-grade students say they enjoy decorating their own sticker books and trading designs with friends, but the boom has grown so intense that many parents are struggling to find them. One mother of a third-grader explained that the shelves are constantly empty, describing the items as essentially sold out.

Reporters spent nearly two hours searching before learning that a shop in Tokyo’s Shibuya district still carried the stickers, and shelves were packed with hard-to-find varieties. One parent who had finally secured a set said he rushed over during his lunch break because he wanted to see his daughter’s delighted reaction after school.

The Bonbon Drop Sticker trend is now drawing in entire families. One couple with a third-grade daughter said the stickers have become part of their nightly routine, with everyone bringing out their collections after dinner and trading them around the table. The father, who initially had no interest in stickers, began making his own sticker book as a way to connect with his daughter, which led to more frequent conversations and shared activities.

Their fourth-grade son has also joined in, creating his own sticker book after watching his sister. The parents say the trend has unexpectedly become a tool that helps the whole family enjoy time together.

Source: TBS