Kyoto’s Autumn Leaves Hit Peak

KYOTO, Nov 29 (News On Japan) - From high above Kyoto, the city’s autumn colors can be seen spreading vividly across the landscape, with trees throughout the area turning a deep, striking red that stands out even from the air.

Moving across the sky toward Arashiyama, one of Kyoto’s most popular sightseeing destinations, the view opens onto the iconic Togetsukyo Bridge. Looking beyond the bridge, the slopes behind it are covered in a sweeping gradient of red and gold. From the river to the mountains, the autumn foliage is clearly visible and beautifully layered.

Although the sun is currently shining from the opposite direction, a closer look reveals leaves sharply defined in bright shades of red. Many visitors have come to witness the scenery, and the streets below are filled with people capturing the moment on their cameras.

The colors in Kyoto appear deeper and more vivid by the day, enhancing the area’s traditional atmosphere. Even though it is a weekday, large crowds were seen around Togetsukyo Bridge earlier, and the surrounding area—known as a popular spot for strolling and sampling street foods—is bustling with tourists.

The late-afternoon sun is now beginning to cast long beams across the district, but visitors continue to gather in large numbers. I personally visited Arashiyama two weeks ago on my own, and even then the crowds were significant, with long waits to enter shops and restaurants.

The foliage has since grown even richer and more vibrant, suggesting that this coming weekend is likely to attract even more visitors eager to experience Kyoto at the height of its autumn beauty.

Source: YOMIURI